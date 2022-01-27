On January 27, a video of Mukhiya Gurjar, Samajwadi Party candidate from Hasanpur, district Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, went viral on social media in which he allegedly threatened that he would do dacoity at the BJP MLA’s house. Gurjar had visited Hasanpur on January 25. A smaller version of the video was published on his Facebook page as well.

‘I have opened a workshop to ‘repair’ MLAs’

In his statement, Gurjar said he has been in politics for years and has opened a workshop to ‘repair’ MLAs like the sitting one. At present, Mahendra Singh Khadakvanshi of Bharatiya Janata Party is MLA from Hasanpur. Gurjar said, “I have been in politics for many years. I have opened a workshop where I ‘repair’ such people from Hasanpur. I am a follower of Mulayam Singh Yadav. I did not remove Mulayam Singh Yadav’s photograph while I was in BJP. To hell with them.” Gurjar has recently resigned from BJP and joined SP.

‘I will do dacoity at MLA’s house’

Gurjar said once he gets elected as MLA, he would do dacoity at the current MLA’s house and would loot the wealth he has amassed during his tenure. He said, “There was a program organized by them. They clicked a photograph there and told everyone that I was a Hindu. Hindu Muslims are brothers. This MLA is corrupt. I will ensure he pays for his deeds. I will do dacoity at his house and will distribute the loot among you.”

‘I have been to jail 16 times’

He further added, “To hell with the administration. I have been to jail 16 times. Just remember one thing. I don’t know how to be corrupt. I follow the leaders and freedom fighters of this country. I am very innocent.”

Resignation from BJP

Mukhiya Gurjar, who is the chief of Pathik Sena, had resigned from BJP a week ago and joined the SP. He has been given a ticket by Samajwadi Party to contest the upcoming elections from Hasanpur, Amroha. It is notable he was earlier with the Samajwadi party. He has joined back SP after a gap of 14 years.