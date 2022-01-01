Saturday, January 1, 2022
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka: Stone pelted at mutt in Afjalpur after the seer of the mutt spoke...
News Reports
Updated:

Karnataka: Stone pelted at mutt in Afjalpur after the seer of the mutt spoke against love jihad, Hindu group protests demanding action

Hindu Jagruthi Sene has submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police of Kalburgi to initiate action against culprits for trying to attack the Hindu religious seer.

Siddhi Somani
Hindu Jagruthi Samiti members demand action against stone pelters in Afjalpur
Hindu Jagruthi Samiti members demand action against stone pelters in Afjalpur
6

The situation in Afjalpur town of Kalburgi district, Karnataka has become tense after a number of miscreants pelted stones on the building of a religious mutt, after the seer of the mutt had spoken against love jihad recently. According to the Police, the miscreants attacked the Mashala Siddalingeshwara Samsthan mutt’s building on Thursday night when the seer, Kedar Sree Swamiji was sleeping inside.

On December 28, Kedar Sree Swamiji had participated in a programme organised by Hindu Jagruthi Sene in Kalburgi and had openly spoken against love jihad and cow slaughtering. It is suspected that the miscreants who were angered by his comments resorted to stone-pelting. Police have increased security around the mutt and in other sensitive areas of the Afjalpur town after the stone-pelting incident.

OpIndia has accessed visuals of the mutt after the attack, and it shows that the glass of several windows were broken by the stone-pelting. There is no report of any injury caused by the attack.

Inauguration of Hindu Jagruthi Samiti branch office-

The Hindu Jagruthi Samithi spokesperson Mohan Gowda while explaining the whole incident said that they had invited local Hindu Karyakartas and local seers for the inauguration ceremony of a new branch office. Mashala Siddalingeshwara Samsthan mutt’s Kedar Sree Swamiji was the Chief Guest for the event. Kedar Sree Swamiji took the stage to speak against the atrocities happening to Hindus in that area. He spoke against love jihad, forced and planned conversion of Hindus, cow slaughtering etc.

Condemning the attack on Swamiji, Gowda said that the Hindu Jagruthi Sene leaders have submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police of Kalburgi to initiate action against the culprits for trying to attack the Hindu religious seer. According to the information provided by the Hindu Jagruthi Samiti, the Hindu activists met the Superintendent of Police of Kalburgi to take strict action against the suspects. While the police department has tightened security in the mutt as well as in the sensitive areas of the Afjalpur town, nobody has been yet arrested in the case.

“The Afjalpur area is Muslim dominated and Hindus staying here face a lot of problems”, Mohan Gowda added. “It is three months ago that a Hindu boy was trapped in a relationship by a Muslim girl who was recieving required help from a group of Muslims in Afjalpur. The boy was then killed and thrown in the banks of Bhima river”, he informed.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Siddhi Somani
Siddhi Somani is known for her satirical and factual hand in Economic, Social and Political writing. Having completed her post graduation in Journalism, she is currently engaged in completing her Masters in Politics. The author meanwhile is also exploring her hand in analytics and statistics.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Karnataka: Stone pelted at mutt in Afjalpur after the seer of the mutt spoke against love jihad, Hindu group protests demanding action

Siddhi Somani -

Government urges tech giant Apple to expand manufacturing in India to make products worth $50 billion in a year

OpIndia Staff -

2 Hindu sisters from Pakistan await their Indian citizenship 33 years after taking shelter in India because Pakistan govt is withholding a report: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Virologist Dr Robert Malone claims UP govt withheld info from US about health kits handed out to Covid-19 patients: Here is the truth

Dibakar Dutta -

From denouncing Islam to the Quran to his demand to shut Madarsas, Wasim Rizvi gets candid in an interview with Hindustan Times

OpIndia Staff -

Oxfam India, Jamia Millia Islamia among close to 6,000 NGOs who lost their FCRA license after not applying for renewal

OpIndia Staff -

India can do better without funds of missionaries and evangelistic services: VHP writes a scathing retort to letter by Syrian Church

OpIndia Staff -

Betty White dies at 99: Here is the People’s magazine cover about her 100th birthday that she tweeted 3 days before her demise

OpIndia Staff -

Tibetan Parliament-in-exile condemns China after it criticised Indian MPs for participating in Tibetan Advocacy Campaign: Details of the statement

OpIndia Staff -

Communist leader Kavita Krishnan outrages against a UP ad in the newspaper calling it ‘Islamophobic’: Did she just admit that all rioters are Muslims?

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,971FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com