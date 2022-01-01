The situation in Afjalpur town of Kalburgi district, Karnataka has become tense after a number of miscreants pelted stones on the building of a religious mutt, after the seer of the mutt had spoken against love jihad recently. According to the Police, the miscreants attacked the Mashala Siddalingeshwara Samsthan mutt’s building on Thursday night when the seer, Kedar Sree Swamiji was sleeping inside.

On December 28, Kedar Sree Swamiji had participated in a programme organised by Hindu Jagruthi Sene in Kalburgi and had openly spoken against love jihad and cow slaughtering. It is suspected that the miscreants who were angered by his comments resorted to stone-pelting. Police have increased security around the mutt and in other sensitive areas of the Afjalpur town after the stone-pelting incident.

OpIndia has accessed visuals of the mutt after the attack, and it shows that the glass of several windows were broken by the stone-pelting. There is no report of any injury caused by the attack.

Inauguration of Hindu Jagruthi Samiti branch office-

The Hindu Jagruthi Samithi spokesperson Mohan Gowda while explaining the whole incident said that they had invited local Hindu Karyakartas and local seers for the inauguration ceremony of a new branch office. Mashala Siddalingeshwara Samsthan mutt’s Kedar Sree Swamiji was the Chief Guest for the event. Kedar Sree Swamiji took the stage to speak against the atrocities happening to Hindus in that area. He spoke against love jihad, forced and planned conversion of Hindus, cow slaughtering etc.

Condemning the attack on Swamiji, Gowda said that the Hindu Jagruthi Sene leaders have submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police of Kalburgi to initiate action against the culprits for trying to attack the Hindu religious seer. According to the information provided by the Hindu Jagruthi Samiti, the Hindu activists met the Superintendent of Police of Kalburgi to take strict action against the suspects. While the police department has tightened security in the mutt as well as in the sensitive areas of the Afjalpur town, nobody has been yet arrested in the case.

“The Afjalpur area is Muslim dominated and Hindus staying here face a lot of problems”, Mohan Gowda added. “It is three months ago that a Hindu boy was trapped in a relationship by a Muslim girl who was recieving required help from a group of Muslims in Afjalpur. The boy was then killed and thrown in the banks of Bhima river”, he informed.