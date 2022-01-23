TMC leader Madan Mitra quits Facebook after being reprimanded by party

On Thursday (January 20), Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra announced his decision to quit Facebook temporarily after being issued a stern warning by the party’s disciplinary committee. He was slammed by his party for his critical remarks against fellow party leaders including MP Kalyan Banerjee and Secretary General Partha Chatterjee and asked to refrain from using social media.

In a Facebook post, Mitra informed, “I have decided to leave Facebook live or Instagram posts and any kind of social media activities until June 30.”

“No, there has not been any complaint against me to Facebook authorities by anyone…No waning of my popularity. My TRP, instead, is on the rise. But I am quitting as I have been asked by the (party) higher-ups to leave Facebook for some time. I will obey the order,” said the Kamarhati MLA, who has a huge fan base on social media.”

The Background of the Case

The controversy began on January 8, 2022, when TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee suggested deferment of religious festivals and public political meetings in West Bengal by 4 weeks over rising cases of Wuhan Coronavirus. “In the coming two months everything should be stopped, be it a political programme or any festival,” he had remarked after an administrative meeting. His comments did not go down well TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee.

Kalyan Banerjee slammed Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek and pointed out that his ‘personal’ opinion ran counter to that of the party’s official stand. This prompted other TMC leaders including Madan Mitra, Kunal Ghosh and Aparupa Poddar to openly attack Kalyan Banerjee. The infighting within the party became public, thereby forcing TMC’s disciplinary committee to issue a stern warning to everyone.

TMC Secretary-General Partha Chatterjee asked party members to internally address their grievances and refrain from making public statements against fellow colleagues. “We are making it clear that if we find any leader speaking against their party colleagues in the public domain, then the disciplinary committee would be forced to take action against that particular leader,” Chatterjee had cautioned.

He further added, “It has come to our notice that party leaders are speaking out against leaders and workers both in media and social media, which is harming the party’s image among people. This is unacceptable. If anything must be said, it has to be said in party forums and not outside. I had cautioned everyone before on this. We make it clear once more: no statements are to be issued by party leaders in public domain. If anyone has to say anything, they can speak within the party any statement is made further, we will recommend the strongest possible action.”

Although the warning of the TMC’s disciplinary committee was aimed at putting an end to public bickering, Madan Mitra decided to question the working of the committee itself. While speaking to the media, the TMC leader remarked, “We are asked to share our grievances within the party. But I’ve two pertinent questions to ask- with whom and where?”

Mitra lamented, “We cannot always go to 30B Harish Chatterjee Street as it is chief minister’s residence and is under security cover. Abhishek is too busy with his various political activities, and our party office in Topsia- Trinamul Bhavan- is being demolished. None but the party president Subrata Bakshi is present in Trinamul Bhavan.”

He had earlier criticised the influx of ‘outsiders’ within the TMC fold. The Kamarhati MLA had said on January 15, “Maybe tomorrow (BJP leader) Arjun Singh will join the party and become a spokesperson.” Madan Mitra was quick to do damage control by drawing analogies between Mamata Banerjee and Mahatma Gandhi. He had also compared Abhishek Banerjee to ‘Kohinoor’ diamond.

However, after speaking out against Partha Chatterjee and the working of the TMC’s Disciplinary Committee, Madan Mitra has been directed to stay off social media.

Madan Mitra criticised for posing with influencer

The TMC leader was questioned by netizens for posting ‘inappropriate pictures’ with a social media influencer named Anwesha Ghosh. Madan Mitra had downplayed the pictures by claiming that he has a huge female fan base.

Influencer Anwesha Ghosh came live on Facebook and dismissed aspersions about her ‘relationship’ with the TMC MLA. She said that it was a common practice for people to click pictures with influential people. She also claimed to be a fan of Madan Mitra since childhood. Ghosh said that in retrospect, it was not a wise decision to post the pictures on social media.