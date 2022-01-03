An undated video is making rounds on social media platforms, including WhatsApp, in which a young man can be seen peeing at an airport, visibly drunk. The social media posts claimed that the person seen in the video is actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan who was arrested for his involvement in a drug case a few months ago.

The message claimed it was Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan in the video.

OpIndia did some reverse image search taking stills from the video and found out that popular social sharing site Reddit had discussed this incident three years back. Though the fair-skinned, young lanky guy with big hair could indeed look like SRK’s son, the reality is different from what the social media posts claim.

अभी अभी ये वीडियो एक मित्र ने भेजा है, कहा जा रहा है कि वीडियो में दिखाई दे रहा युवक शाहरुख का बेटा आर्यन खान है, और ये हरकत अमेरिका के किसी एयरपोर्ट पर हुई है।



कृपया इस बारे में ज्यादा जानकारी मिले तो जरूर बताएं। pic.twitter.com/cHQFYfSSWd — हम लोग We The People (@humlogindia) January 3, 2022

The 2013 incident

The incident happened on December 17, 2013, and the person who peed on the floor of an airport was Canadian actor Bronson Pelletier who is well known for his role as a shape-shifting werewolf in the movie franchise ‘The Twilight Saga’.

The 35-year-old actor was removed from the plane, claiming he was too intoxicated to be flying. The airport authorities at the LAX airport in Los Angeles had asked him to wait for the next flight giving him time to sober up. However, during that period, when the airport authorities were examining if he was drunk, Pelletier, who was visibly intoxicated, unzipped his pants and peed in public at the airport. The officer standing next to him could be heard saying, ‘Sir! Sir’ as he tried to stop him.

In the video, two security officers could be seen rushing towards him and handcuffing the actor after putting him on the ground. The people who were present at the scene were shocked by what they had witnessed. Someone in the background could be heard saying, “Oh My God!” Towards the end, the officer asked the person who recorded the video if he got everything on camera, to which he replied positively.

Pelletier was handed two years of probation and 52 court-mandated Alcohol Anonymous (AA) meetings. In his statement, the Canadian actor alleged that some fan had brought drinks for him at the airport, claiming he was obsessed with the actor. He further alleged later the same fan called security and had him deplaned.

Verdict: The person seen urinating in full public view at an airport is not SRK’s son Aryan Khan, but Canadian actor Bronson Pelletier.