Sunday, February 6, 2022
Capt Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress mocks Sidhu after he is snubbed for Charanjit Singh Channi as CM candidate

Rahul Gandhi chose Charanjit Singh Channi over Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab Congress' CM candidate triggering mockery of Sidhu who had been eyeing the spot.

Punjab Lok Congress mocks Navjot Singh Sidhu
Punjab Lok Congress mocks Navjot Singh Sidhu. Image Courtesy: Punjab Lok Congress on Twitter
94

Minutes after Rahul Gandhi declared Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM face of Punjab, the Punjab Lok Congress took to Twitter to mock Capt. Amarinder Singh’s old rival Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu who was eying for the Chief Minister’s post was snubbed by the Congress when Rahul Gandhi picked Channi over him as the CM face for Congress in upcoming elections. Taking a pot-shot at this development, Capt. Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress has posted an image of Sidhu’s covered face while he was holding hands with Rahul Gandhi and CM Channi to showcase that the decision was unanimous. However, during the event, while Sidhu raised his hand by taking the stance, the shawl he had draped around slipped over his face. Paparazzi amongst the media who were present at the event were quick to capture this moment, which has turned hilarious on political Twitter.

Many saw the shawl covering Sidhu’s face as the pictorial depiction of his political career which now seems to be breathing his last and Channi’s elevation as CM face for Congress seems to be the final nail in the metaphorical coffin.

The Punjab Lok Congress’ poli-tickling did not stop here. The party handle has started tweeting Sidhu’s famous dialogues under the hashtag ‘curtains for Sidhu’. Thoko Tali – Siddhu’s popular monicker from his cricket commentary was employed well at the moment here.

Punjab goes to polls on 20th February this year and the results will be declared on 10th March, 2022.

 

