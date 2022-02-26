Saturday, February 26, 2022
‘Can’t be a lie, Kejriwal can do anything for power’: Munawwar Rana speaks up on Kumar Vishwas’ claims of Kejriwal extending support to Khalistanis

When asked about Kumar Vishwas' allegations against Kejriwal in the midst of Punjab polls, Munawwar Rana said that the allegations might be true and that Kejriwal can do anything to come into power.

Image for representational purpose (Source- Twitter)
On Saturday, poet Munawwar Rana accused Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the midst of the Punjab Assembly Elections and said that Kejriwal can do anything for power. He said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was the one who had said that he would never join the politics but used the BJP to create his own empire.

Rana, in an exclusive interview to Live Hindustan, stated that Arvind Kejriwal was primarily involved in planning political strategies during the 2011 anti-corruption hunger strike by activist Anna Hazare in Delhi. He added that Kejriwal used the situation to deceptively rise in politics.

When asked about Kumar Vishwas’ allegations against Kejriwal in the midst of Punjab polls, Munawwar Rana said that the allegations might be true and that Kejriwal can do anything to come into power. Poet Kumar Vishwas on February 16 had called out Kejriwal for extending support to separatists. “At one point, Kejriwal claimed that he would either become Chief Minister of Punjab or will become first Prime Minister of an independent nation (Khalistan)”, Vishwas had said.

Showing trust in Kumar Vishwas, poet Munawwar Rana said that Arvind Kejriwal can definitely say so. “Vishwas and Kejriwal were good friends. It is quite possible that Kejriwal shared his thought about a separate nation with Vishwas. Maybe in a lighter mood but yes, he can do it”, Rana affirmed.

Rana further said that he had asked Kejriwal to consider Kumar Vishwas for Rajya Sabha but AAP’s Sanjay Singh was given a chance. “Singh is good. But AAP deliberately missed a chance to elect someone enthusiastic, talkative person (Vishwas) up there”, he said adding that Vishwas’ comments had nothing to do with him not getting the nomination to Rajya Sabha.

Reiterating that Arvind Kejriwal could do anything to stay in power, Munawwar Rana said that if Vishwas had to quote against Kejriwal for politics, he would never do that. “If he (Vishwas) was interested in severe politics, he would have attained the position by joining any other political party like BJP or Congress. He is a good poet, never speaks a lie. Whatever he said about Kejriwal can be cent per cent true”, he stated.

On February 16, Kumar Vishwas while talking about Kejriwal’s campaigns in the Punjab assembly elections had said that Kejriwal extends support to separatists and that they had helped AAP in the last elections. He had also highlighted the deep-rooted separatism in Kejriwal’s mind and said that AAP was being funded by ISI and other elements across the world in previous elections.

In 2018, it was also revealed by Republic TV that Khalistani groups had funded AAP in the Punjab elections. The Legislative Assembly elections were held in Punjab on 20 February 2022 to elect the 117 members of the 16th Assembly of the Punjab Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 10 March 2022.

'Can't be a lie, Kejriwal can do anything for power': Munawwar Rana speaks up on Kumar Vishwas' claims of Kejriwal extending support to Khalistanis

