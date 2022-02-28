Hours after controversial historian Audrey Truschke was caught forging fake signatures of many intellectuals in her recent hate letter directed at Vikram Sampath, she has now deflected the blame on ‘Hindu Right IT cells’ for ‘vandalizing’ it.

On Sunday, many including Ramchandra Guha, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Pratap Bhanu Mehta distanced themselves and denied signing the letter published by Truschke asking support for her false ‘plagiarism’ allegations against historian Vikram Sampath.

It all started when the infamous Rutgers University Professor Audrey Truschke published an open google form asking ‘concerned scholars’ to register their names for participating in a hate campaign directed against Vikram Sampath by three professors including Ananya Chakravarti, Rohit Chopra and herself.

Google form shared by Audrey Truschke on Twitter

On Sunday, many public figures who had not signed the letter found their names in the list published by her, to their utter surprise. While she took to Twitter to announce the so-called support by such ’75 concerned scholars’ whose names were included in the list, Individuals like Ramchandra Guha, Sanjay Raut and Pratap Bhanu Mehta made it clear that they had not signed any such letter.

My attention has been drawn to this letter below. I had never seen it before, and contrary to what is claimed there, I have not signed it, neither as Ramachandra Guha nor as “Ram Guha”. https://t.co/xJj1BIDx3C — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) February 27, 2022

It has come to my notice that I am listed as a signatory to this letter. I did not receive the contents of this particular letter and never signed it. I also have institutional affiliations that would have been part of my signature. https://t.co/QisJFjv8EV — Pratap Bhanu Mehta (@pbmehta) February 27, 2022

Senior leader Sh @rautsanjay61 ji hasn’t signed any such petition. I have spoken to him on this and he has confirmed the same . — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) February 27, 2022

Soon after the gang of ‘historians’ led by Audrey Truschke was exposed while engaging in misinformation and forgery, The professor has taken to Twitter to blame people from the ‘Hindu Right’ for supposedly ‘vandalizing’ her campaign. “Unsurprisingly, an open letter from academic colleagues supporting scholarly honesty and integrity was vandalized by Hindu Right IT cells, with the goal of manufacturing confusion and fear. The letter is now closed, for security.” she wrote on Twitter.

PSA — Unsurprisingly, an open letter from academic colleagues supporting scholarly honesty and integrity was vandalized by Hindu Right IT cells, with the goal of manufacturing confusion and fear.



The letter is now closed, for security. Viewable here: https://t.co/NlD2QHn7Yk — Dr. Audrey Truschke (@AudreyTruschke) February 27, 2022

Though she had herself shared about the signatories to the hate letter, when exposed for forgery, Audrey tried to shift the blame to the so-called ‘Hindu Right I-T cells’.

Truschke has stooped to ower levels of engaging as an academic mafia, even after the Delhi High Court has restrained her from tweeting defamatory statements against Historian Vikram Sampath. The Court has also ordered her to take down her earlier hateful tweets against Vikram Sampath within a period of 48 hours.