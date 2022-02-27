On Thursday (February 24), ‘historian’ and Rutgers’ professor Audrey Truschke took to Twitter to claim that more than 75 ‘concerned scholars’ had signed an open letter wherein they expressed their support for her and 2 other ‘historians’. She alleged that the signatories drew the attention of the academics to unfounded accusations of plagiarism against celebrated historian Vikram Sampath.

Her tweet read, “Open letter of support by 75+ concerned scholars for Drs. Ananya Chakravarti, Rohit Chopra, and Audrey Truschke regarding their service to the profession and academic freedom in calling attention to Dr Vikram Sampath’s plagiarism.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Audrey Truschke

In a series of tweets, ‘historian’ Audrey Truschke quoted excerpts from the open letter. “The three scholars stand by the findings of their review (evidence in the linked letters to RHS). This is a matter of not only academic malfeasance as the evidence clearly shows; but also a matter of academic ethics and ethical responsibility,” the letter claimed.

It further added, “Our colleagues performed an important yet routine academic service for the common good which should not provoke such a disproportionate response.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Audrey Truschke

Allegedly signed by over 75 ‘concerned scholars’, the purported letter claimed that Audrey Truschke, Rohit Chopra and Ananya Chakrabarti were being intimidated by ‘right wing social media networks.’

Ramachandra Guha, Sanjay Raut deny signing any letter against Vikram Sampath

Three days after Audrey Truschke posted the link of the purported letter, popular Twitter user Savitri Mumukshu pointed out that many signatories of the letter do not have any academic credibility.

In a tweet on Sunday (February 27), she wrote, “After Dr. @vikramsampath’s legal response, Audrey Truschke is panicking & eliciting support letters by concerned scholars. Great scholars Sanjay Raut & Zakir Naik have signed it. That’s real academic credibility for you!”

Prominent Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi, was quick to dismiss the claim that her party colleague Sanjay Raut had extended any support to Audrey Truschke. The letter referred to Raut as an academic from ‘Shiv Sena Institute.’

Senior leader Sh @rautsanjay61 ji hasn’t signed any such petition. I have spoken to him on this and he has confirmed the same . — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) February 27, 2022

After discussing the issue with Raut, she tweeted, “Senior leader Sanjay Raut ji hasn’t signed any such petition. I have spoken to him on this and he has confirmed the same.”

The open letter, originally shared by Audrey Truschke on her Twitter timeline, also bore the signature of ‘historian’ Ramachandra Guha. He too distanced himself from the controversy. “My attention has been drawn to this letter below. I had never seen it before, and contrary to what is claimed there, I have not signed it, neither as Ramachandra Guha nor as Ram Guha,” he tweeted.

Screengrab of the tweet by Ramachandra Guha

Interestingly, the letter also found alleged signatories in the form of fugitive hate preacher Zakir Naik (listed as an academic from Islamic Research Foundation) and Maulana Muhammad Miya (listed as an academic from Pakistan Research Repository). Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut’s name was sandwiched between the two ‘learned’ men.

Vikram Sampath slams nefarious agenda of Audrey Truschke

After ‘historian’ Ramachandra Guha and politician Sanjay Raut distanced themselves from the letter of support to Audrey Truschke, Vikram Sampath lashed out at the motivated lobby on Twitter.

He wrote, “Misrepresenting a politician Sanjay Raut & surreptitiously adding his signature without his knowledge along with a bunch of rabid Islamists & Pakistani organizations is “academic integrity” indeed. All the eminent signatories need to see what they’ve signed up for!”

Yet another retraction, this time from Ramachandra Guha. I leave it now to ppl to judge what sort of credibility these “academics” have, having forged ppl’s signatures! @RutgersU do u have any stds of honesty & integrity & endorse such a fraudulent person serving as ur faculty? https://t.co/CRILvfVYMP pic.twitter.com/bzC7VtZK00 — Dr. Vikram Sampath, FRHistS (@vikramsampath) February 27, 2022

Without naming Audrey Truschke, Sampath questioned her employer aka Rutgers University about its standards.

“Yet another retraction, this time from Ramachandra Guha. I leave it now to ppl to judge what sort of credibility these “academics” have, having forged ppl’s signatures! Rutgers University, do you have any standards of honesty & integrity & endorse such a fraudulent person serving as ur faculty?” he further inquired.

Delhi HC orders Audrey Truschke to take down defamatory tweets against Vikram Sampath

On Thursday (February 24), the Delhi High Court had ordered controversial historian Audrey Truschke to take down her defamatory tweets against Vikram Sampath within a period of 48 hours. The court was hearing an application by Sampath, filed against those ‘academics’ who tried to tarnish his image through baseless allegations of plagiarism.

The Delhi High Court on February 18, had passed an interim order restraining Audrey Truschke, Jo Chopra and Ananya Chakravarti from publishing defamatory online content against Sampath.