The Hijab controversy has intensified across the country, especially in Karnataka, as Muslim students are openly violating the Karnataka High Court’s interim order by attempting to enter the educational institutions by wearing hijab and burqa.

Amidst the disobedience of existing laws by a section of Muslim students, there is a sense of despair among Hindu as well as other non-hijabi students. The non-Muslim students are facing the heat of this hijab row as the dress code has become the main issue, relegating academics and studies into the background.

The non-Muslim students are the worst hit due to the hijab protests in the state, whose voices are being ignored by the left-liberal media establishment. However, these students have now come on the streets to share their grievances, saying that their education and academics are being affected due to the protests by Muslim students against the hijab ban.

“Why the world is not supporting these normal students?”



Listen to them:



• If education is important, Hjab girls will come. But they just want to fight.



• While on Instagram, they remove scarf, but in college they want.



One young girl student speaking to media said that the Muslim girls would come to schools without hijab if education is important to them. However, it is not the case, they just want to fight, so they insist on wearing the hijab.

“These Muslim students do not have any problem when they shoot videos on Instagram, TikTok by removing hijab, but in college, they do not want to. So our education is getting spoiled due to them,” said one student.

Another girl student voiced a similar opinion saying that classes are being held, however, due to protests situation has changed. “We all come from low-income families. Our parents are daily-wage labourers who strive hard to send us to school. However, due to the protests, we face challenges to education,” the student expressed her helplessness.

Muslim students openly violate High Court order

Earlier, we had reported on how non-Muslim students had stepped up their protest against the provocative act of Muslim students to violate the existing uniform guidelines enforced by the state government.

As the court proceedings are still ongoing, the court advised that all students should stick to the prescribed dress code of the educational institutions. The college authorities in Udupi have been pleading the girls to follow the dress code and start attending classes, but the Muslim students have made it clear that Hijab is their priority, and the college should bend to their demands.

There were several instances reported when people defied the court’s advice and insisted on entry into schools and colleges with full-body burqas. The Muslim students, backed by the PFI and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, have been disobeying the uniform dress code rules and insisting on wearing the Islamic attire of Burqa inside the classroom.

In response, Hindu students had launched a protest, saying that if Muslim girls are allowed an exemption to the dress code on religious grounds, they will be coming to college with saffron shawls too.