The official Twitter account of the Indian embassy in Kuwait slammed Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for retweeting an “anti-India tweet” posted by a “Pakistani agent”, asserting that such anti-India elements should not be encouraged.

“Sad to see an Hon’ble Member of Indian Parliament retweeting an anti-India tweet by a Pakistani agent who was the recipient of a Pakistani Award ‘Ambassador of Peace’ for his anti-India activities. We should not encourage such anti-India elements,” the official Twitter account of the Indian Embassy in Kuwait tweeted along with the picture of “Ambassador of Peace” certificated awarded by Pakistan to one Majbel Alshureha.

The embassy’s response was to a tweet posted by Shashi Tharoor, who quoted a Twitter handle that said a group of powerful Kuwaiti parliamentarians have sought the country’s government to put an immediate ban on the entry of any member of the ruling BJP into the country. The tweet was posted by Majbel Alshureha Al Rashidi, who purports himself to be a ‘human rights activist’. Several Congress supporters and social media users sympathetic to the Congress also retweeted Alshureha’s tweet to target the Centre over the hijab row.

Quoting the Twitter post, Tharoor said, “Domestic actions have international repercussions. I hear from friends across the Gulf of their dismay at rising Islamophobia in India &the PM’s unwillingness to condemn it, let alone act decisively against it. ‘We like India. But don’t make it so hard for us to be your friends’,” Tharoor had tweeted.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated its stand on criticism by some countries over the hijab row in Karnataka, stating that comments by outsiders on internal issues will not be acceptable.