Congress veteran and former external affairs minister Natwar Singh has slammed Rahul Gandhi for his incorrect remarks about Pak-China relations while he was speaking in Lok Sabha on 2nd February 2022 in the budget session of the parliament. Natwar Singh has said that Pakistan and China are allies since the 1960s, refuting Rahul Gandhi’s claim that the Narendra Modi govt brought the two countries together. Crediting this friendship to Nehru’s era, Natwar Singh said, “it started in his great grandfather’s time, who took the Kashmir issue to UN.”

Not only Natwar Singh but the former foreign secretary of India Kanwal Sibal has also criticized Rahul Gandhi’s ill knowledge of the topic. He has cleared that Pakistan-China collaboration had started well before the BJP came to power in India.

As reported by ANI, Natwar Singh has said, “I am surprised that nobody from Govt side got up to remind Rahul Gandhi that what he has said is not completely accurate. China & Pakistan have been close allies since the 1960s. It started in his great grandfather’s time, who took the Kashmir issue to the UN”

I am surprised that nobody from Govt side got up to remind Rahul Gandhi that what he has said is not completely accurate. China & Pakistan have been close allies since the 1960s. It started in his great grandfather’s time, who took the Kashmir issue to UN: Former EAM Natwar Singh pic.twitter.com/P9t0eR6T2l — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

Praising the current external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, Natwar Singh further said, “now, we are not isolated. We have good relations with our neighbours and the foreign policy is not a failure. We have a foreign minister who spent all his life dealing with foreign policy issues.”

Now, we are not isolated. We have good relations with our neighbours and the foreign policy is not a failure. We have a foreign minister who spent all his life dealing with foreign policy issues: Former External Affairs Minister Natwar Singh pic.twitter.com/C8KrZvZHTD — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

Joining Natwar Singh’s bandwagon, former Indian foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal has also responded to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Pak-China relations. He has said, “After the 1962 conflict, China-Pakistan saw an opportunity to strengthen their relations. Everyone is aware that China & Pakistan have illegally collaborated in the nuclear sector. This collaboration started well before BJP came to power in India.”

After 1962 conflict, China-Pakistan saw an opportunity to strengthen their relations. Everyone is aware that China & Pakistan have illegally collaborated in nuclear sector. This collaboration started well before BJP came to power in India: Kanwal Sibal, Former Indian Foreign Secy pic.twitter.com/DRs7MYKiJD — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

Rahul Gandhi had said in the Lok Sabha earlier on 2nd February 2022 that due to the BJP’s government in India, Pakistan and China have come closer to each other and it is a threat to the national security now. It is notable that even Joe Biden’s government has refused to endorse his recent remarks against the Modi government