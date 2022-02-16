Darul Uloom Deoband’s name has come up multiple times for all the wrong reasons. It has a lengthy history of evidently controversial Fatwas. The organization often posts answers to queries of its Muslim followers related to family, health, marital relationships and more. Amidst the ongoing hijab row that erupted in Karnataka, we tracked some bizarre questions and answers on school uniforms on the organization’s website.

‘Participating in Saraswati Puja is haram’

Someone asked if it was okay for Muslim students to participate in Saraswati Puja that happens in every school in West Bengal. The person alleged that all students are “forced” to donate money for worshipping idols.

source: Darul Uloom website

To the question, the Darul website replied worshipping Hindu Gods and Goddesses is ‘shirk’ (In Islam, Shirk means developing association with Gods of other faith). It further added it is unlawful and ‘haram’ for Muslims to participate or donate for Saraswati Puja or any idol for that matter. It further instructed Muslims to “save their children from polytheistic practices in the school”, or the community should establish schools that are “free from such acts”.

‘Cover your face in front of non-mahrams.’

In a question, a person asked if the girls and women should cover their faces in front of non-mahrams. Covering faces in front of non-mahrams is popular among those who follow the Hanafi school of thought. The person said if the non-mahram follows another school of thought and thinks it is not essential to cover the face, can the Muslim women say it was not necessary for them either.

source: Darul Uloom website

In Islam, a Mahram is a person whom one cannot marry, for example, a family member or person from another community. A non-Mahram is the person whom one can marry.

The Darul website said it is essential for Muslim women to cover their faces due to the “fear of mischief” written in the Quran and Hadith. Mentioning it is a belief system of Hanafis, the website added it is unlawful for Hanafis do not to cover faces in front of non-Mahrams. It further added, for a Hanafi, following other schools of Fiqhi is also haram or unlawful.

‘Necktie is Haram’

In another question, the person, a student of class 8, asked if the tie is haram or halal as it was compulsory in the school. The Darul website categorically called the practice of wearing a tie ‘haram’ for Muslim students. It said tie is an emblem of Christians; thus, Muslim students should not adopt it as it is unlawful and against the Islamic spirit.

source: Darul Uloom website

It further urged Muslim students to take admission to a school where a tie is not compulsory. If they cannot get admission to such school, they should wear tie only during school hours.

‘Sung Christian prayers and prayed to Hindu idols? Ask Allah for forgiveness and do charity’

A person asked what he or she should do for the ‘sins’ of singing Christian prayers and praying to Hindu idols during childhood. The person said they indulged in such activities due to “ignorance”, but now they felt was Shirk.

source: Darul Uloom website

The Darul website said as the person was seeking an apology from Allah regularly, Allah may forgive him. It also urged the person to keep seeking forgiveness and do charity to wash away his “sins”.

What is Darul Uloom Deoband?

Darul Uloom Deoband is an Islamic seminary (Darul Uloom) in India that is the birthplace of the Sunni Deobandi Islamic movement. It is situated in Deoband, a town in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district.

In recent times, Darul Uloom Deoband has been found to be propagating views that are illegal under Indian law and negatively affect the safety and wellbeing of children. NCPCR has raised objections on the content of Deoband on the issues of child rights, adoption and education of children.