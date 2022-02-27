The Embassy of India in Ukraine has issued a fresh advisory for the Indian nationals and students in Ukraine. The Embassy has advised Indians to use nearby railway stations for movement out of the regions of active conflict and move towards the Western regions.

‘Move out as and when curfew is lifted’

The Embassy, in its advisory, advised the Indian Nationals to move out only when the curfew is lifted, and they notice the considerable movement of people in their respective neighbourhoods. The Embassy also requested the Indian Nationals to travel together, and if any of them were alone, it was advised to identify other fellow Indian Nationals and travel together with them.

Advised to take trains

The Embassy said travelling using the trains would be the safest option to move out of the conflicted regions, and informed that train services are operating in the country. They added the tickets, if available, might be booked. Also, the Ukrainian Railways is operating special trains to evacuate people without any cost on a first-come, first-serve basis. For such trains, as per the Embassy, the preference was being given to children, women and elderly people.

Ukraine Railways is additionally organising emergency trains at no cost, first come basis from Kyiv. Schedule can be found at train stations.

🇮🇳n diaspora is advised to move away from conflict zones to the Western region subject to security situation and the extant regulations. — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) February 27, 2022

To check the schedule of trains: https://www.uz.gov.ua/

Telegram channel of Ukrainian Railways: https://t.me/Ukrzallnfo

Facebook Page of Ukrainian Railways: https://www.facebook.com/Ukrzaliznytsia

The Embassy further suggested the Indian Nationals check the Digital Boards at the Railway Stations for the most recent updates on trains. Also, regular announcements are being made at the Railway Stations in real-time with the latest information that would make it easier to commute.

As of now, the Indian citizens are being evacuated from Ukraine via Romania and Hungary, and arrangements are being made to evacuate Indians through Poland and Slovakia borders, all on the Western side of the country. The Indian authorities are also exploring more routes to evacuate stranded Indians in the war-hit Ukraine.

🇮🇳 Citizens have successfully been evacuated from Ukraine through Romania and shortly through

Hungary. Working to open up more borders with neighbouring countries for our citizens. Please stay patient and safe — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) February 26, 2022

It is notable that Poland is allowing Indians from Ukraine to enter the country without Visa. This was announced by the Polish ambassador to India Adam Burakowski on Twitter today.

Poland is allowing to enter without any visa all Indian students who escape from Russian aggression in Ukraine. — Adam Burakowski (@Adam_Burakowski) February 27, 2022

Ukraine shares its border with Russia to the East, Belarus to the north, and Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova to the West. Among them, at present Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova are considered safe for evacuation from Ukraine as they are away from the eastern zone where the Russian attack is taking place.

So far, Indian officials have made arrangements to evacuate Indians using land routes from Ukraine through Zahony / Kpp Tysa border crossing on the Hungary border, Suceava border crossing on Romania border, Vysne Nemecke border crossing on Slovakia border and Krakowiec border crossing on Poland border with Ukraine. From the border posts, they are being taken to the nearby international airports to be airlifted to India free of cost. Foreign Affairs minister S Jaishankar has also talked to Moldova foreign minister over evacuation through the country.

Indian Nationals facing problems at Poland border

Since Russia declared military action against Ukraine on February 24, hundreds of Indian Nationals have moved to the Poland border for evacuation. However, reports suggest that the Ukrainian authorities are discriminating against Indian students and allegedly had put them in a hostage-like situation. Meanwhile, over 600 Indian students have already been evacuated from the war-hit region, and more arrangements are being made to safely bring the Indians back home. African nationals have also alleged racial discrimination while trying to evacuate.