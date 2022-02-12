Saturday, February 12, 2022
IPL Auctions 2022: Rajasthan Royals buys Ace-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for Rs 5 crores

The franchise bought the spinner for Rs 5 crores in the Tata IPL Auctions 2022.

OpIndia Staff
Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin/ Image Source: Espncricinfo
Indian ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to play for Rajasthan Royals. The franchise bought the spinner for Rs.5 crores in the Tata IPL Auctions 2022.

Ravichandran Ashwin has played for different franchises including Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and was also the captain for the Kings XI Punjab. The Rajasthan-based team has now bought him. This is his fourth IPL team.

A total of 10 teams will be participating in IPL 2022. Till now, the IPL was contested among 8 teams. Two new teams – Lucknow Supergiants and Gujarat Titans have been added, making this season one of the biggest tournaments ever held across the world. The IPL 2022 is scheduled from April 2 and the finals will be held on June 3 2022.

 

Pay
