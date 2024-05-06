Monday, May 6, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Rahul Gandhi wanted to overturn Ram Mandir verdict': Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod's explosive...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Rahul Gandhi wanted to overturn Ram Mandir verdict’: Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod’s explosive revelation

In a statement, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "I have spent more than 32 years in the Congress and when the Ram Mandir decision came, Rahul Gandhi in a meeting with his close aides said that after the Congress govt was formed, they will form a superpower commission and will overturn the Ram Mandir decision just like Rajiv Gandhi overturned the Shah Bano decision…"

OpIndia Staff
Acharya Pramod Krishnam
Acharya Pramod Krishnam said Rahul Gandhi wanted to overturn Ram Mandir verdict (Image: onmanorama/Sunday Guardian)
1

On 6th May, former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam stated that soon after the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ramjanmbhoomi case, Rahul Gandhi expressed that the grand old party would “overturn the directive regarding the Ram temple once the Congress government comes into power”.

In a statement, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, “I have spent more than 32 years in the Congress and when the Ram Mandir decision came, Rahul Gandhi in a meeting with his close aides said that after the Congress govt was formed, they will form a superpower commission and will overturn the Ram Mandir decision just like Rajiv Gandhi overturned the Shah Bano decision…”

Notably, former Congress leader Acharya Pramod has been critical of the party as its leaders did not attend the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on 22nd January this year. In February, Congress expelled him for indiscipline and making repeated statements against the party.

In recent times, several former Congress leaders revealed the problems they faced with the party leadership over Ram Mandir. The most recent example is of Radhika Khera who resigned from the grand old party on 5th May. In her letter to the All India Congress Committee, she alleged that justice was denied to her after the mistreatment by party members as she visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. She wrote, “It is an established truth since ancient times that those who support religion have been opposed. Examples of this range from Hiranyakashipu to Ravana and Kansa. At present, some people are opposing those who take the name of Lord Shri Ram in the same way. For every Hindu, the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram holds great significance with its sacredness and while every Hindu considers his life successful just by seeing Ram Lalla, some people are opposing it.”

On 4th April, Gourav Vallabh resigned from the Congress Party. In a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, he said, “I do not feel comfortable with the directionless way in which the Congress party is moving forward today. I can neither raise anti-Sanatana slogans nor abuse the wealth creators of the country. I am resigning from all posts and primary membership of the Congress party.” In a statement to India Today, he called Congress’s decision to skip the Ram Mandir event a “sin”. In a statement on Congress rejecting Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha invite, he said, “An invitation was received and Congress rejected the invitation, I cannot accept it…The leaders of the alliance raised questions on Sanatana, why was Congress not responding to it?…I joined BJP today and I hope to use my ability and knowledge to take India forward…” Later, he also slammed Rahul Gandhi for not visiting the Ram Mandir even after three months of Pran Pratishtha despite claiming to be a devoted Hindu. 

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘No proof of Islamic terrorism’: Rana Ayyub whitewashes Islamists who brutalised Israelis in October 7 attack and regularly persecute Hindus

Amit Kelkar -

Pakistan: 3 men arrested for sexually assaulting and videographing a college student naked; had blackmailed him and threatened to kill him

OpIndia Staff -

‘AAP received $16 million from Khalistani terror outfits’: Delhi LG recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘political funding’ from SFJ

OpIndia Staff -

‘Protesters’ block road since January 2023, SC stays HC’s order to evict them: Judicial process so far and demand to release convicted Khalistanis

OpIndia Staff -

Journalist insists that ‘jihad’ means internal struggle: Verses Waseem Rizvi pointed out, what the Calcutta Quran Petition says, and the big fat lie

OpIndia Staff -

FPJ’s report on Pak-funded Maulana conspiring to kill Nupur Sharma blames the victim; gives cover-fire to jihadis baying for blood of Hindu leaders

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Mehar Jahan burns her husband’s private part with cigarettes, attempts to chop it off with knife

OpIndia Staff -

Kolkata police ask X user to disclose identity for making a spoof video showing Mamata Banerjee vibing to Rumba Mumba

OpIndia Staff -

Vijaypura honour killing case: Ibrahimsab, Akbar awarded death penalty for setting pregnant Muslim woman on fire for marrying a Hindu boy, other 5 accused...

OpIndia Staff -

“Ladki ho toh pitogi is slogan of Congress”: Radhika Khera takes jibe at Priyanka Gandhi’s ‘Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon’ slogan

ANI -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com