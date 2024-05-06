On 6th May, former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam stated that soon after the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ramjanmbhoomi case, Rahul Gandhi expressed that the grand old party would “overturn the directive regarding the Ram temple once the Congress government comes into power”.

#WATCH | Sambal, Uttar Pradesh: Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam says, "I have spent more than 32 years in the Congress and when the Ram Mandir decision came, Rahul Gandhi in a meeting with his close aides said that after the Congress govt is formed, they will form… pic.twitter.com/Qpgs91XPZT — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2024

In a statement, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, “I have spent more than 32 years in the Congress and when the Ram Mandir decision came, Rahul Gandhi in a meeting with his close aides said that after the Congress govt was formed, they will form a superpower commission and will overturn the Ram Mandir decision just like Rajiv Gandhi overturned the Shah Bano decision…”

Notably, former Congress leader Acharya Pramod has been critical of the party as its leaders did not attend the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on 22nd January this year. In February, Congress expelled him for indiscipline and making repeated statements against the party.

In recent times, several former Congress leaders revealed the problems they faced with the party leadership over Ram Mandir. The most recent example is of Radhika Khera who resigned from the grand old party on 5th May. In her letter to the All India Congress Committee, she alleged that justice was denied to her after the mistreatment by party members as she visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. She wrote, “It is an established truth since ancient times that those who support religion have been opposed. Examples of this range from Hiranyakashipu to Ravana and Kansa. At present, some people are opposing those who take the name of Lord Shri Ram in the same way. For every Hindu, the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram holds great significance with its sacredness and while every Hindu considers his life successful just by seeing Ram Lalla, some people are opposing it.”

On 4th April, Gourav Vallabh resigned from the Congress Party. In a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, he said, “I do not feel comfortable with the directionless way in which the Congress party is moving forward today. I can neither raise anti-Sanatana slogans nor abuse the wealth creators of the country. I am resigning from all posts and primary membership of the Congress party.” In a statement to India Today, he called Congress’s decision to skip the Ram Mandir event a “sin”. In a statement on Congress rejecting Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha invite, he said, “An invitation was received and Congress rejected the invitation, I cannot accept it…The leaders of the alliance raised questions on Sanatana, why was Congress not responding to it?…I joined BJP today and I hope to use my ability and knowledge to take India forward…” Later, he also slammed Rahul Gandhi for not visiting the Ram Mandir even after three months of Pran Pratishtha despite claiming to be a devoted Hindu.