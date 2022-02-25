On Friday, the Samajwadi Party uploaded a Twitter post with a banner that said: “Ride With The Tide.” Interestingly, the picture contains comments critical of the party’s position in the current election.

The Twitter handle of the Samajwadi Party shared a post writing “Akhilesh is coming on March 10” (Translated from Hindi). The post was shared at 01:44 PM. It has a photo attached which contains the headline “Ride With The Tide.” Under the slogan, there are some lines that are critical to the Samajwadi Party Itself.

The message below the slogan reads, “Akhilesh Yadav has stitched together a formidable coalition with small, caste-based parties. His task of leading the Samajwadi Party back to power, however, remains challenging because of the fickle nature of his partners and dissatisfaction among Leaders of his own party.”

As soon as this post went viral, people started ridiculing the Samajwadi Party on social media. A Twitter user named Debojyoti Dasgupta (@tisDev) wrote “Are bhai😂😂Padh to leta pehle kya likha hai”.

Another user named Kaajikatla (@kaajukatla) wrote “Delete kia toh akilesh tontichor”.

A user named Deepika Mishra (@Missout_cast) wrote “In yogi’s oath ceremony 🤣”.

It would appear that the Samajwadi Party got so excited looking at a picture of Akhilesh Yadav where he was waving at a crowd that coupled with the tag line that read “Ride with the Tide”, they simply assumed that the cover story claimed that SP would win the upcoming elections. Without really reading the caption critical of the party, SP ended up sharing the post in their excitement not knowing that the accompanying text essentially said that SP would have a tough time winning the upcoming assembly elections.

The state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are currently ongoing with all political parties campaigning for the respective rounds of polling. The Samajwadi Party has formed an alliance with many small caste-based parties and the Rashtriya Lok Dal led by Jayant Chaudhary.