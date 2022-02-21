Yet another case of grooming jihad has come to light in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. An architect identified as Danish had claimed to be Devesh to trap a Hindu girl around seven years ago. After marriage, he forced the girl not to worship Hindu Gods and Goddesses while he practised Islam. Before his true identity got revealed, the girl already had a child.

On February 16, he tried to kill her by strangulation. She somehow managed to escape and filed a complaint at Para Police Station, Lucknow. Danish has been arrested by the Police.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh;



Nishita Bajpayee (name changed, surname retained) accused one Md Danish of forcing her to convert to Islam after years to their marriage. He posed as Devesh, even tried to kill her. A FIR (no.- 81/22) was registered at Para PS on 16 Feb.@adgzonelucknow pic.twitter.com/eAkIxRhWdx — subhi vishwakarma (@subhi_karma) February 19, 2022

As per reports, Danish met the victim around seven years ago. He hid his identity and told the girl a Hindu name, Devesh. They had got married and started living in Munnu Kheda on rent.

After the marriage, Danish started to show his true colours. He would stop the victim from praying to Hindu Gods and Goddesses while practising Islam himself. Meanwhile, the victim had a daughter. She was not comfortable with the behaviour of Danish and tried to dig further. She was shocked to learn Devesh’s real name was Danish. When confronted, he started abusing her and forced her to convert and do Nikah, to which she refused.

As she already had a child, she continued to live with him. As per reports, Danish would abuse her and keep her hostage in the house. On February 16, he tried to strangulate her allegedly with the intention to kill her. The victim somehow managed to push him away and escaped. She filed a complaint at Para Police station against her husband.

The Police has arrested Danish in the case on Friday. Reports suggest the girl is from a well-off family, and her father is a bank officer. The girl met Danish during graduation. Further investigation is underway.

OpIndia tried to reach out to Para Police station, where the FIR was registered by the victim but could not connect to the investigating officer.