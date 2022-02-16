As liberals and seculars of India are overtly supporting the Islamists in the ongoing Karnataka hijab row, a documentary covering the after-effects of the Taliban taking over Afghanistan by Vice News has been released into which a Taliban judge says that women cannot become a judge under the Taliban rule as they have lesser brains and as they are not good believers. While the hijab is argued to be a matter of choice or freedom of religious practice in India, the documentary by Vice News is done by a journalist covering herself with hijab throughout the report. She was also forced to wear a complete burqa strictly according to the sharia law while visiting a Maulana for an interview.

The documentary made by Vice News covers many aspects in Afghanistan under the Taliban rule for the last six months. It majorly focuses on the life and situation of women depicting how brutally their human rights are crushed under Islamic rule in a nation that briefly had a glimpse of the world view, however incomplete, in the last 20 years when the Taliban was not in power.

Taliban Judge who has studied in a religious school in Pakistan: “Women can’t become Judge because they have lesser brain” @IsobelYeung

How soon our Leftist-Izlamists Gang in India will demand this same, like they justify Hijab for Kids? pic.twitter.com/88LSDXF5Je — Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) February 16, 2022

Now as the Taliban has returned to power, the Afghani women are facing more and more troubles every day, while the Taliban, on the other hand, continue to believe that laws are naturally different for a man and a woman, and they must be treated differently. The Taliban also believe and propagate that whatever is happening with the women in the country right now is their internal matter and moreover there is no trouble or injustice to the women at all. Taliban say that it is nothing but the problems arising due to recent changes in the government and everything will smoothen over the course of time.

The documentary covers various regions of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. It reveals that women have no human rights in the Islamic rule there. Marrying a 15-year-old daughter to some 80-year-old man in exchange for some money and a few sheep is normal. Women get beaten by their husbands on a regular basis. So much so that their hand-bones, leg-bones, nose, etc. are broken.

One such case is referred to in the documentary in which the victim woman had complained against her husband with all the proofs of domestic violence including medical reports. She was asking for the divorce and the lady judge in that court had ordered the separation of the couple. Before the judgment could realize, the Taliban took over the country. Now the woman is forced to stay with her husband who continues to beat her on regular basis and the lady judge who had passed the judgment is living somewhere secretly, hiding her identity fearing the Talibani torture.

A Talibani judge who had handled this case in the new Islamic setup was asked about this. Replying to the journalist, he had said, “It was a very simple case. She just put allegations. She had no witness to the domestic violence she was claiming. On the other hand, her husband had sworn in by the holy book. So he was to be believed.”

Next, he was asked if women could do his job to which he replied, “No. Because women have lesser brains and they are not good believers.”

Another such case is explained in this film in which a minor girl was married forcefully to an 80-year-old man who tortured her on regular basis. He used to demand her a child which he was no more capable of producing. When she tried to escape his clutches he accused her of adultery that is punishable by stoning her to death as per the sharia law. She has somehow escaped and has managed to live in a shelter home run by a women’s rights activist who herself is living under threat.

Vice News has also covered how the Taliban rule has stopped the education of the girls and forced them to wear burqa everywhere. While explaining the difference in the law of God for women, a Talib clearly says that women are meant to live in the home and serve their husbands. According to him, there is no problem with this, and no woman in Afghanistan is offended by this rule. Earning money, taking care and responsibility of the family, etc. are the male jobs. No wonder a child in the documentary was seen willing to become a Talib as his father used to be one.

Besides, Vice News has also covered how people are eager to leave this country. Many people willing to go to Pakistan were reportedly stopped at the Durand line in the middle of all the anarchy that could ever visit the place. From sick and crying kids to begging mothers and from hopeless youths to some old man waiting weeks to cross the border, Afghanistan under the Taliban rule has become the house for every possible misery.