Monday, March 21, 2022
Watch: Aamir Khan, whose then wife was scared to live in India, says he will watch Kashmir Files, what happened to Kashmiri Hindus condemnable

He said, "Any film made on such topic must be seen by all Indians. It has touched the emotions of all the people who believe in humanity, and this is a beautiful aspect of the film. I will definitely watch it, and I am delighted to see the film is successful at the box office."

OpIndia Staff
The Kashmir Files
Actor Aamir Khan praised film The Kashmir Files and urged everyone to watch it
85

On March 20, during a media interaction at a press conference in Delhi for the upcoming Telugu film RRR, actor Aamir Khan praised filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s latest film, The Kashmir Files, and urged everyone to watch it. When Khan was asked about his views on the film, he said, “I would definitely watch the film. It is a part of history that breaks our hearts. Whatever happened to the Kashmiri Pandits, it is condemnable.”

He further added, “Any film made on such topic must be seen by all Indians. It has touched the emotions of all the people who believe in humanity, and this is a beautiful aspect of the film. I will definitely watch it, and I am delighted to see the film is successful at the box office.”

Aamir said, “Ji zaroor dekhunga main…Wo ek history ka aisa hissa hain jo dil dukta hain usme…jo Kashmiri Pandits k sath hua hain, wo dukh ki baat hain…aur aise film jo bani hain uss topic pe woh yakennan har Hindustandi ko dekhna chaiye (Yes, I will definitely see. The story is a part of our history and whatever happened with the Kashmiri Pandits was really sad. Any film on such a topic must be seen by all Indians).”

Khan’s ex-wife suggested leaving India

In 2015, speaking on alleged increasing intolerance in the country, Aamir Khan had claimed his ex-wife Kiran Rao had suggested leaving India as she felt unsafe in the country. Six years later, in 2021, the couple had announced divorce.

The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. The film has been a major success at the box office. Several states have made it tax-free. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Home Minister Amit Shah and UP, CM Yogi Adityanath has praised the film.

Though the film has been received with open hearts by the majority of the viewers, a section of society, especially the liberals and Islamists, have opposed the film, claiming it hurts the sentiments of the minority. A full-fledged agenda to discredit the film has been running since before the launch of the film in the theatres. So much so, NDTV had deemed it a propaganda film even before the release. The word ‘propaganda’ was removed from the description after the uproar.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

