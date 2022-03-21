AAP nominated Raghav Chaddha, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, founder of Lovely Professional University and others for Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled for March 31. Aam Aadmi Party has nominated five of the seven seats from Punjab. As per reports, Raghav Chaddha, Delhi MLA and national spokesperson AAP, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Professor Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, founder Lovely Professional University and Sanjeev Arora, Businessman, have been nominated by AAP for the five Rajya Sabha seats. As AAP has won assembly elections with 92 out of 117 seats in Punjab, all five vacancies would be filled by the party nominees.

Raghav Chaddha played a vital role in the Punjab elections. His nomination to Rajya Sabha is being seen as an award for his efforts in the assembly elections. Sharing the video of Chaddha filing nomination, AAP wrote on its official Twitter handle, “AAP’s Firebrand Spokesperson Raghav Chaddha files his nomination as AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab. As the Punjab co-in charge, he has played an important role in AAP’s landslide victory & is now set to raise people’s voice in the Upper House as its YOUNGEST Member!” It is noteworthy that during a visit to Ludhiana, Chaddha was chased by local AAP workers for alleging the party had distributed tickets in exchange for money.

A few days ago, there were speculations that Harbhajan Singh would be nominated for Rajya Sabha, and OpIndia had reported the same. Sharing the video of Singh filing nomination, AAP wrote, “Cricketer Harbhajan Singh files his nomination as AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab. After making India Proud as a bowling legend, Mr Turbanator is now going to raise his voice for the people of Punjab in Parliament.”

Sandeep Pathak, an assistant professor at IIT Delhi, has been working as a strategist for AAP for years. On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had mentioned him for his contributions as campaign designer and political strategist for the Punjab elections and thanked him for the same.

Ashok Mittal is the founder of Lovely Professional University, one of Punjab’s largest universities. Sanjeev Arora is a businessman from Ludhiana.