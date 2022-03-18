Friday, March 18, 2022
HomeNews ReportsChristian missionaries descend upon Ukraine to 'bring the gospel' to people suffering due to...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Christian missionaries descend upon Ukraine to ‘bring the gospel’ to people suffering due to the war

There are several such evangelists active in the war-torn regions of Ukraine as they seek to harvest the souls of those who don't share their religious beliefs.

OpIndia Staff
Ukraine refugees
Representational image, Source: Bloomberg
6

Preying upon the vulnerable has always been the standard modus operandi of the evangelist missionaries. A disaster, man-made or natural, is the time when they look to convert people. Whether it is a tsunami or an earthquake, the evangelists are always there. When someone is broken in the immediate aftermath of a tragedy, that is when they are most susceptible to the promises made by these evangelists and sensing despair, they descend to benefit from human misery.

This very same strategy is back in action, this time in Ukraine, as millions fleeing the war are being targeted by American missionaries for conversion. As the refugees look to cross over to Poland and relative safety, they are being pestered by American preachers asking them to “love Jesus”.

In the name of helping war-torn refugees, evangelists are busy trying to spread the gospel, and convert as many people as they can on the ground. Franklin Graham’s fundamentalist Christian evangelical organisation Samaritan’s Purse was among the first to reach the ground once the war broke out in Ukraine.

“We are deploying life-saving medical care to aid people who are suffering. We want to meet the needs of these families in their darkest moments while pointing them to the light and hope of Jesus Christ”, said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. So while they are setting up temporary hospitals and treatment centres, the ultimate aim is to guide people towards Jesus Christ.

Unlike Samaritan’s Purse, some other evangelists aren’t even bothering with any treatment before trying to convert the displaced people suffering due to war. Awakening Europe, an evangelical organization with the goal to “save” Europe by preaching the gospel, is treating people just with prayers. In this post on their Facebook page, one missionary posted how he managed to ‘heal’ the bruised, swollen feet of a Ukrainian girl with a prayer.

Missionaries are targeting refugees fleeing for their lives in trains, or those living in refugee camps.

There are several such evangelists active in the war-torn regions of Ukraine as they seek to harvest the souls of those who don’t share their religious beliefs.

Those who couldn’t be there in person, are still praying for the spread of the gospel, and for the success of the missionaries on the ground, who are trying to cash in on the human suffering in Ukraine.

The majority of the Ukrainian population already believes in Christianity, with over 80% believing in one strand of Christianity or the other. However, this war has given the missionaries a chance to target the few who don’t believe in it, with millions of people feeling from their homes and families divided, vulnerable people have become prime targets for religious conversion.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUkraine war Gospel, Ukraine refugees, missionaries in Ukraine
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,974FollowersFollow
26,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com