Preying upon the vulnerable has always been the standard modus operandi of the evangelist missionaries. A disaster, man-made or natural, is the time when they look to convert people. Whether it is a tsunami or an earthquake, the evangelists are always there. When someone is broken in the immediate aftermath of a tragedy, that is when they are most susceptible to the promises made by these evangelists and sensing despair, they descend to benefit from human misery.

This very same strategy is back in action, this time in Ukraine, as millions fleeing the war are being targeted by American missionaries for conversion. As the refugees look to cross over to Poland and relative safety, they are being pestered by American preachers asking them to “love Jesus”.

At the Ukraine/Poland border. Tired women and children leaving their country. They're being pestered by American preachers telling them they all need to accept Jesus as their saviour and their lives will be better. Receiving a lot of eye rolls in response.

In the name of helping war-torn refugees, evangelists are busy trying to spread the gospel, and convert as many people as they can on the ground. Franklin Graham’s fundamentalist Christian evangelical organisation Samaritan’s Purse was among the first to reach the ground once the war broke out in Ukraine.

“We are deploying life-saving medical care to aid people who are suffering. We want to meet the needs of these families in their darkest moments while pointing them to the light and hope of Jesus Christ”, said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. So while they are setting up temporary hospitals and treatment centres, the ultimate aim is to guide people towards Jesus Christ.

Unlike Samaritan’s Purse, some other evangelists aren’t even bothering with any treatment before trying to convert the displaced people suffering due to war. Awakening Europe, an evangelical organization with the goal to “save” Europe by preaching the gospel, is treating people just with prayers. In this post on their Facebook page, one missionary posted how he managed to ‘heal’ the bruised, swollen feet of a Ukrainian girl with a prayer.

Missionaries are targeting refugees fleeing for their lives in trains, or those living in refugee camps.

There are several such evangelists active in the war-torn regions of Ukraine as they seek to harvest the souls of those who don’t share their religious beliefs.

My team rented a house in Ukraine to be with the refugees who are lining up day & night.



Here we are sharing some uplifting praise songs with them as they queue for safety to cross over into Poland. We shared the Gospel after and many received Christ

Those who couldn’t be there in person, are still praying for the spread of the gospel, and for the success of the missionaries on the ground, who are trying to cash in on the human suffering in Ukraine.

Pray for Ukraine with us today. Many are hurting, have been displaced, and continue to face danger. Pray for peace, safety, and that the Gospel will flourish in the midst of conflict.

Lord, we lift up the people in the Ukraine. Protect them. May preachers boldly proclaim the gospel. Save multitudes of souls. In the midst of of war, may many be brought to peace with God through faith in the shed blood of our Lord Jesus Christ. Be exalted, in Jesus name Amen.

Be exalted, in Jesus name Amen. — John Trumpfan (@JohnTrumpFanKJV) March 7, 2022

The majority of the Ukrainian population already believes in Christianity, with over 80% believing in one strand of Christianity or the other. However, this war has given the missionaries a chance to target the few who don’t believe in it, with millions of people feeling from their homes and families divided, vulnerable people have become prime targets for religious conversion.