Bihar-based Plurals Party asks whether Congress receives Russian funds

In a stunning accusation, the Bihar-based Plurals Party has questioned the silence of the Congress party over the ongoing Ukraine crisis, asking them whether the alleged Russian funding has forced them to be a mute spectator amidst the ongoing global turmoil.

Taking to Twitter, the Plurals Party said that the government’s dilemma over the Ukraine invasion is still understandable. However, the silence of the opposition, including the Congress, who pretend to be liberals, is absurd. “Is it intellectual and moral impoverishment or the effect of Russian funding for elections?” The Plurals Party questioned the opposition party, especially the Congress.

Tweet by The Plurals Party

It is pertinent to note that Plurals Party, co-founded by the London-return Pushpam Priya Choudhary, had suffered humiliating results in the 2020 Bihar elections. Following the results, Pushpam Priya Choudhary had suffered a meltdown and had resorted to accusations of EVM tampering.

The tweet put out by the Plurals Party comes amidst the ongoing clashes between NATO-backed Ukraine and the Russian troops. Last Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced limited military operations against Ukraine. In a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the special operation to be conducted in East Ukraine to “demilitarise” and “denazify” Ukraine.

Since then, the battle between the Russian troops and the NATO-backed Ukrainian forces has turned dangerous, resulting in massive damage to properties and loss of lives.

Amidst these clashes, the Indian government has taken a prudent stand to stay neutral and has repeatedly called both parties to adhere to UN Charter and international law while asking them to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

In the meantime, the Modi-led government is also making all efforts to evacuate the Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine. More than 18,000 Indian students were believed to be staying in Ukraine when the clashes began. The government swiftly launched “Operation Ganga” to evacuate its citizens, mostly students, and has been running several flights to bring back to India safely.

Even as the government is making all its efforts to bring back stranded Indians safely, the political blame-game back at home has not stopped. The opposition parties, especially the Congress party, have again resorted to politicising issues concerning the country’s security by repeatedly questioning the government over its stand on the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

Ever since the war broke out, the Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi has openly criticised the government’s approach in handling the issue and has been continuously attacking the Modi government’s evacuation process.

Congress party and the allegation of its nexus with the Soviets

The allegations of the Congress party’s nexus with the Russians is not a new one. For decades now, there have been rumours and allegations that the Congress party is one of the beneficiaries of the Soviet Union, especially during the Indira Gandhi rule in the 1970s.

According to reports and testimonials by former Soviet spies, during the cold war period, both CIA and KGB, the spy agencies of the US and USSR, respectively, carried out proxy civil wars in various countries and fought hard to establish their influence.

Vasili Mitrokhin, a KGB spy who later defected to the United Kingdom, had revealed many secret documents in his “Mitrokhin Archive”, in which he revealed that Joseph Stalin had a rather poor opinion of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India. He had disclosed that Stalin regarded Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi as “imperialist puppets”. However, the Soviets had a favourable opinion of Indira Gandhi, nicknamed Vano.

The KGB had managed to infiltrate deeper into the Indian government, revealed Mitrokhin, adding that Indira Gandhi was given 20 million rupees in exchange for crucial information. Mitrokhin had also claimed that at least seven cabinet ministers from the Congress party were elected due to Soviet funding during the regime of Indira Gandhi, while the defence minister during Nehru’s tenure – V Krishna Menon was also given Soviet backing.

Mitrokhin Archives said that due to Soviet backing and influence, former defence minister V. Krishna Menon purchased Soviet MiGs instead of British lightning aircraft after his election campaign got funded by KGB in 1962 and 1967.

The Congress party had denied all the allegations made by Soviet spy Mitrokhin.