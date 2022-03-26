Saturday, March 26, 2022
Delhi: Bablu Khan absconds after assaulting tenant Geeta with bricks over a petty argument, case registered, investigation underway

The victim has been identified as Geeta. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed near the house. When the CCTV camera footage went viral, the Sultanpuri police station registered a case and started an investigation.

Delhi-based landlord Bablu Khan assaults tenant Geeta
CCTV footage (Image Source- Dainik Jagran)
Earlier last month, the Delhi Police registered a complaint against landlord Bablu Khan for allegedly assaulting tenant Geeta with bricks in the Sultanpuri area of Delhi. Khan kept on attacking Geeta with a brick even after she faded unconscious on the street.

The entire episode of the attack got recorded on the CCTV camera installed near the house, the video of which went viral on social media. According to the reports, the tenant had indulged in an argument with Bablu Khan on Sunday. Khan in the CCTV footage could be seen coming out of the tenant’s house and hitting Geeta with a brick lying nearby on the street.

After a severe attack, the victim fainted and fell unconscious on the ground. However, Khan continued to hit her with the brick. The locals residing nearby interrupted and tried to pacify the matter. They immediately took the victim to the hospital where she was treated and discharged after a couple of days.

The Police, based on the CCTV footage have registered a complaint and are investigating the case. OpIndia meanwhile tried to contact the City Circle Officer and Station Officer Bhagyavati Pandey to know the update about the case but the duo foreshadowed that they had no information to share.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened on February 20 after which the accused went absconding. So far, the Police have registered a case against the accused under the relevant section of IPC. The investigation is underway.

