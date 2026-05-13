The story of Samajwadi Party leader Rajkumar Bhati begins on a stage in Delhi, wherein he peddled a hateful narrative against the Brahmin community under the guise of ‘socialism’ and ‘social justice’. Standing amidst a gathering of leftists and fundamentalists, Samajwadi Party leader Rajkumar Bhati compared Brahmins to prostitutes and described them as even worse. What followed was a vicious “giggle.” The laughter echoing from the stage and Bhati’s scornful smile testified that this wasn’t just a phrase, but a display of his deeply ingrained anti-Hindu mindset.

However, as Hindus were outraged and demanded police action, Rajkumar Bhati changed tone and began offering “unconditional apology” with folded hands. However, a video he himself shared exposes his forced apology, in which he is still smiling while reading the hateful lyrics, while his supporters, in the background, demand the installation of “posters” of this insult. Let’s understand this entire story, woven of hatred, cunning, and electoral fear, sequentially.

Book launch event became a platform for peddling anti-Brahmin hatred

The story begins on 5th May 2026. A book launch event was underway at Jawahar Bhawan in Delhi, associated with the Sonia Gandhi family’s Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. The book was titled “The Virus of Caste and Communalism.” Ironically, the two Muslim authors, namely, Dr. Rafraf Shakeel Ansari and Javed Anwar, did not speak about social evils like halala or triple talaq within their religion, but rather spewed venom against the castes of Hindu society.

It was on this stage that Rajkumar Bhati began his speech. He recited an old couplet, “ब्राह्मण भला न वेश्या, इनमें भला न कोय!और कोई-कोई वेश्या तो भली, ब्राह्मण भला न कोय।” The direct meaning of this was that for him, Brahmins were worse than prostitutes.

The Left’s support and the vicious laughter

Bhati wasn’t alone on the stage. He was joined by Yogendra Yadav, Professor Ratan Lal, Ashutosh, and Sheeba Aslam Fahmi, all of whom have a history of making controversial statements about Hinduism. When Rajkumar Bhati was insulting the Brahmin community, a strange, hateful smile appeared on his face. He may never have laughed as much during his entire speech as he did while making these derogatory remarks about Brahmins.

Surprisingly, the “intellectual” community gathered there applauded this insult. Someone in the crowd even shouted, “Bhati ji, please put up a poster of this!” This proves that the people gathered there were not there for a discussion, but to humiliate a particular community.

The fake apology: When the elections and fear of jail haunt you

Soon after, Bhati’s video spewing vitriol against Brahmins went viral online, sparking outrage and an FIR was registered in Ghaziabad. The Samajwadi Party leader immediately backtracked. Bhati posted a 5-minute video, portraying himself as a helpless man, saying, “I’m being defamed by cutting a 7-second clip.” He even resorted to the phrase “Gurjar-Yadav” to defend himself, but the reality is that his entire target was Brahmins.

In the video, he is seen folding his hands, but his eyes show cunning, not remorse. The video, shared on Facebook, clearly shows Bhati having already written a book against Brahmins and then reading it from the paper and reciting proverbs to the crowd, bursting into laughter. In a way, Bhati Sahib had gone there not to release a book, but to entertain leftists.

Bhati also said that “some innocent people are misled by the BJP and start campaigning against them.” But the truth is that the 2027 assembly elections are nearing, and this “pretend apology” was staged to prevent the Brahmins’ anger from spoiling the vote count.

Rajkumar Bhati’s apology is as genuine as the Samajwadi Party’s ‘secularism’

The anti-Brahmin commentary by SP leader Rajkumar Bhati at the Delhi event is not an isolated incident; rather, he has spewed venom against the Hindu religion and traditions many times before. He has not shied away from commenting on even Lord Ram. He once even said that if he were Ram, he would advise Brahmins to abandon their hypocrisy.

Rajkumar Bhati has also insulted Hindu scriptures in the past. He once called the Manusmriti “inferior” and considers the great work Ramcharitmanas a mere “ordinary poem” rather than a divine text.

Not only this, but his views on the existence of God are also quite strange. He says that he doesn’t feel the need to visit temples because he is currently conducting research on whether God exists. But surprisingly, while on the one hand he questions Hindu deities, on the other hand, he openly declares on TV that he considers no one greater than Muhammad.

His comments clearly demonstrate his one-sided thinking and hatred towards Sanatan Dharma. Furthermore, in an earlier tweet, Rajkumar Bhati had referred to Brahminism as a “virus” and called for a vaccine.

The real Hindu-hating face versus the socialist ‘secular’ mask

Today, when SP leader Rajkumar Bhati apologises for his actions, it’s not from his heart, but rather from the fear of arrest. It is the fear of political loss that compels him to apologise. The body language in his Facebook video, the voices of his supporters behind him, and his laughter scream out loud the hatred he harbours for Hindus.