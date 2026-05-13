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NRIs for Bengal: How nationalist ‘Probashi Bangalis’ helped in turning the tide against Mamata’s regime

An alumnus of the University of California, Berkeley, Judhajit currently serves as the International Co-In-Charge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal. He and 'NRIs for Bengal' have played a key role in bringing Poriborton (change) in Bengal.

Dibakar Dutta
NRIs for Bengal: How nationalist 'Probashi Bangalis' helped in turning the tide against Mamata's regime
Judhajit Senmazumdar, the man behind 'NRIs for Bengal'

4th May 2026 will go down in the annals of history as one of the defining moments of India. On this day, the corrupt Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress was booted out by the people of Bengal. The large-scale mobilisation by the RSS, the leadership of the BJP at the State and Central level and the sacrifices of lakhs of party workers at the grassroots level paved the path for the massive victory.

Amid all this, a group of nationalist Probashi Bangalis (expatriate Bengalis) also made a significant contribution in mobilising voters, creating public awareness and strengthening social media narratives in favour of Poriborton (change). I spoke to Judhajit Senmazumdar, a successful Silicon Valley entrepreneur who has been running the campaign ‘NRIs for Bengal’ for several years.

“This was not a normal election for us. It was an existential battle as BL Santosh (BJP politician from Karnataka). We NRIs, from all over the world, came down to cast our vote. We started it brick by brick to bring all nationalist Bengalis together, globally. We have NASA scientists, Google and Facebook engineers, AI entrepreneurs, lawyers from the US, UK, Australia, Paris, and Africa,” he informed.

Judhajit Senmazumdar with the current West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

“We all planned to travel to India and cast our vote. I was there in Bengal for almost one month, carrying out political campaigns. Probashi Bengalis flew to India from Uganda, France and England to do campaigns on the streets. I was appearing on Republic Bangla every day, creating the narrative that all Bengali Hindus need to come together, unite and vote. Israel is to Jews what Bengal is to Hindu Bengalis. Our homeland was at stake,” emphasised Judhajit Senmazumdar.

While speaking about pre-election campaigning in Bengal, he stated, “We sat in the booth. We went to the street corners. We spoke to the people. We travelled in buses. I personally went to multiple places, with Suvendu da in Bhabanipur and in Nandigram. More than 500 NRIs from all over the world came to India and worked in different capacities.”

An alumnus of the University of California, Berkeley, Judhajit currently serves as the International Co-In-Charge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal. He and ‘NRIs for Bengal’ have played a key role in bringing Poriborton (change) in Bengal.

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Dibakar Dutta
Dibakar Duttahttps://dibakardutta.in/
Centre-Right. Political analyst. Assistant Editor @Opindia. Reach me at [email protected]

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