Former CM of Maharashtra and current opposition leader in the state Devendra Fadnavis has apologized for not buying a metro ticket on Pune Metro and has requested metro authorities to accept payments from him. He said this while speaking in the program organized in Pune for the inauguration of the Pune metro by PM Narendra Modi on 6th March 2022. Pune Metro project was initiated by Devendra Fadnavis in 2014 when he had become the CM of Maharashtra. The Metro project was today inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi.

While speaking on this occasion, Devendra Fadnavis has said, “For Pune today is the day of fulfilling the dream. Because today, Pune’s own metro has run. The first ticket of this metro is bought by mister prime minister by mobile payment and he has travelled in the metro. Therefore we feel embarrassed that we have travelled without having bought any ticket. So I request the metro authorities to please collect the payment from us. The PM buys a ticket and we travel without one, which is not the right thing.”

Devendra Fadnavis further said, “There were so many difficulties in this work. But we had established this Maha Metro company for this work. And Maha Metro has completed the Pune metro project in record break time. Most importantly, this is the first metro in the country with 50 revenue from a non-peer box. I thank you honorable PM Modi Ji, for you passed the project to clean the local river of Pune. In upcoming times, there will soon be 100 percent clean transportation using electric and CNG buses in municipal transport. We will see Pune’s new identity as a city with good public transport service.”

Devendra Fadnavis added, “Honorable Prime Minister sir, you have passed a metro project in Nashik and the second phase of Nagpur metro as per my request. I thank you for that. I congratulate the Pune municipal corporation for the new statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the corporation office premises.”

After inaugurating a 12 km section of Pune Metro, PM Modi had taken a ride in the inaugural metro service by personally buying ticket at the ticket counter. He had travelled from Garware College to Anand Nagar after flagging off the train.