Saturday, March 26, 2022
Gandhi family loyalist Digvijay Singh opposes memorial for Hindus killed by Islamists, says it will 'disturb communal harmony' in Bhopal

After trying to implicate Hindus in terror attacks by Islamists, the Congress is now voicing its opposition to a memorial that would remember the victims of Jihad specifically in Kashmir that led to the genocide and exodus of Kashmiri Hindus.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader Digvijay Singh
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Friday to facilitate the establishment of a museum to commemorate the genocide against the Kashmiri Pandit community in Jammu & Kashmir. The decision seems to have irked the Gandhi family loyalist and Congress leader Digvijay Singh.

Taking to Twitter, Digvijay Singh said that he does not support the establishment of a Genocide Museum in Bhopal.

Digvijay Singh said in a tweet, “I am totally against the creation of Genocide Museum in Bhopal. Will not let the communal harmony of Bhopal get disturbed. I oppose it”.

It is pertinent to note that the announcement of the establishment of a Hindu Genocide museum comes after the release of the movie “The Kashmir Files” which shows the truth about the Hindu genocide in Kashmir in the 1990s.

CM Chouhan made the announcement in response to a request made by Vivek Agnihotri, filmmaker of the film ‘The Kashmir Files,’ he said, “Today Vivek Ji has given the idea to build Genocide Museum. The state government will give you all kinds of cooperation including land. I respect your sentiments.”

Essentially, by opposing the Genocide Museum, Digvijay Singh, probably with the sanction of his party, is opposing a museum that would show the reality of how Islamists massacred Hindus in Kashmir in the 1990s, leading to their genocide and exodus from the state.

The Kashmir Files has proven to be a transformative experience for Hindus. The film, which is based on true accounts of Kashmiri Pandits, takes viewers to the early 1990s when turmoil in Kashmir began as a result of escalating Islamic Jihad, pushing the great majority of Hindus out of the valley. Those who refused to leave were killed by Kashmiri Jihadi Muslims.

The audience’s reaction to the film has been extraordinary. The film has become the talk of the town since it tells the heartbreaking account of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s by Islamic terrorists in the valley.

However, Congress has been opposing the movie tooth and nail.

While Digvijay Singh says that a museum showing the genocide of Hindus would hurt “communal harmony”, it is important to remember that he was one of the greatest proponents of the fake “saffron terror” bogey. Digvijay Singh was also present when Aziz Burney had released his repugnant book that claimed that the 26/11 terrorist attack by Pakistani terrorists was actually a conspiracy by the RSS. The book’s name was “26/11 – RSS ki Saazish”. During the launch, Digvijay Singh was present on the stage and made remarks against Hindus, propagating the mythical saffron terror bogey.

