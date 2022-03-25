Friday, March 25, 2022
Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan extends help to set up a genocide museum to highlight the Kashmiri Pandit exodus

"Today Vivek Ji has given the idea to build Genocide Museum. The state government will give you all kinds of cooperation including land. I respect your sentiments," CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted.

MP CM Shivraj Chouhan announces establishment of Genocide Museum
Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared The Kashmir Files tax-free on March 13, two days after its release.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Friday to facilitate the establishment of a museum to commemorate the genocide against the Kashmiri Pandit community in Jammu & Kashmir. He stated that the state government will offer land as well as all other necessary infrastructure for the purpose.

CM Chouhan made this statement in response to a request made by Vivek Agnihotri, filmmaker of the film ‘The Kashmir Files,’ he said, “Today Vivek Ji has given the idea to build Genocide Museum. The state government will give you all kinds of cooperation including land. I respect your sentiments.”

“The movie, as Vivek Ji said and I also agree, is not aimed at spreading hatred, but to bring out the truth so that no other area becomes Kashmir,” he further added.

Vivek Agnihotri had expressed his desire to establish a genocide museum in Bhopal, where people will be able to learn how Kashmiri Pandits survived the terror assault and, despite all odds, never took up weapons in resistance.

Also, taking the moment to a lighter note, CM Chouhan said, “”Vivek Ji is a son of Madhya Pradesh. He was brought up in Bhopal. Earlier, I used to think he is my senior. But then we discussed our age and found out that I am his senior.” 

It is worth noting that Madhya Pradesh was among the first states to make the film tax-free. Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared The Kashmir Files tax-free on March 13, two days after its release, and stated that the film should be seen by everyone.

The Kashmir Files has proven to be a transformative experience for Hindus. The film, which is based on true accounts of Kashmiri Pandits, takes viewers to the early 1990s when turmoil in Kashmir began as a result of escalating Islamic Jihad, pushing the great majority of Hindus out of the valley. Those who refused to leave were killed by Kashmiri Jihadi Muslims.

The audience’s reaction to the film has been extraordinary. The film has become the talk of the town since it tells the heartbreaking account of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s by Islamic terrorists in the valley.

