The economic crisis in Sri Lanka has forced the country to give up on its primary needs including healthcare. On Tuesday, the news of surgeries being suspended in Peradeniya hospital over a shortage of medicines was shared.

Scheduled surgeries at the Peradeniya Hospital were suspended due to a shortage of medicines. Only emergency surgeries are taking place – NewsFirst #LKA #SriLanka #EconomicCrisisLK — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 💉 (@SriLankaTweet) March 29, 2022

Sri Lanka’s dire economic crisis has stemmed from its shortage of energy and foreign reserves. While India is already helping the island nation with USD 1 billion Loan as part of its financial assistance, and sending fuels, several humanitarian measures are being carried out in the country directly so that the help reaches the needy. Amidst all of this, scheduled surgeries in the multi-speciality Peradeniya Hospital were cancelled due to a shortage of medicines are medical equipment.

When the news reached India’s Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar, he called the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka to make necessary provisions for the hospital. In a tweet, he called upon the Indian high commissioner in Colombo Gopal Baglay to discuss measures on how India can help the ailing nation.

Disturbed to see this news. Am asking High Commissioner Baglay to contact and discuss how India can help.@IndiainSL #NeighbourhoodFirst https://t.co/jtHlGwxCBL — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 29, 2022

This came at a time when minister Jaishankar is on his visit to Sri Lanka after India extended financial assistance to the nation. Jaishankar arrived in Srilanka on March 27 to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and other ministers in the cabinet. He discussed Indian perspectives on how Sri Lanka can be helped to overcome the economic crisis.

Concluded productive talks with Foreign Minister G.L. Peiris of Sri Lanka.



Discussed economic recovery, our development partnership, mutual security, fishermen’s issues and international coordination.



Also witnessed the signing of many notable agreements. pic.twitter.com/AtQscfiHXd — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 28, 2022

On Tuesday, Dr Jaishankar participated in the 18th BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Ministerial Meeting in Colombo. “Emphasized our commitment to intensify and expand areas of cooperation, especially connectivity, energy and maritime cooperation,” he tweeted after meeting his South Asian counterparts.