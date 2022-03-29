Tuesday, March 29, 2022
HomeNews ReportsDr S Jaishankar offers India's help after hospitals in Sri Lanka suspend surgeries due...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Dr S Jaishankar offers India’s help after hospitals in Sri Lanka suspend surgeries due to a shortage of medicines

While India is already helping the island nation with USD 1 billion Loan as part of its financial assistance, and sending fuels, several humanitarian measures are being carried out in the country directly so that the help reaches the needy.

OpIndia Staff
Dr S Jaishankar
The economic crisis has posed a challenge to fulfil even primary needs to the island nation
1

The economic crisis in Sri Lanka has forced the country to give up on its primary needs including healthcare. On Tuesday, the news of surgeries being suspended in Peradeniya hospital over a shortage of medicines was shared.

Sri Lanka’s dire economic crisis has stemmed from its shortage of energy and foreign reserves. While India is already helping the island nation with USD 1 billion Loan as part of its financial assistance, and sending fuels, several humanitarian measures are being carried out in the country directly so that the help reaches the needy. Amidst all of this, scheduled surgeries in the multi-speciality Peradeniya Hospital were cancelled due to a shortage of medicines are medical equipment.

When the news reached India’s Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar, he called the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka to make necessary provisions for the hospital. In a tweet, he called upon the Indian high commissioner in Colombo Gopal Baglay to discuss measures on how India can help the ailing nation.

This came at a time when minister Jaishankar is on his visit to Sri Lanka after India extended financial assistance to the nation. Jaishankar arrived in Srilanka on March 27 to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and other ministers in the cabinet. He discussed Indian perspectives on how Sri Lanka can be helped to overcome the economic crisis.

On Tuesday, Dr Jaishankar participated in the 18th BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Ministerial Meeting in Colombo. “Emphasized our commitment to intensify and expand areas of cooperation, especially connectivity, energy and maritime cooperation,” he tweeted after meeting his South Asian counterparts.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDr S Jaishankar family, Sri Lanka crisis, India help Sri Lanka
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,729FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]ndia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com