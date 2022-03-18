Friday, March 18, 2022
HomePoliticsGujarat AAP president Gopal Italia attacks minor son of Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghvi for...
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia attacks minor son of Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghvi for singing rap song on Gujarati pride

Gujarat AAP President Gopal Italia has asked the minister's son whether he will study in a government school.

OpIndia Staff
Gujarat AAP President Gopal Italia, Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi's son Aarush
2

The president of Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat unit, Gopal Italia, has targeted the son of Gujarat’s MOS home Harsh Sanghavi, for political brownie points. Harsh Sanghvi, on 16th March 2022, had shared from his Twitter handle a video of his son Aarush in which the kid is seen performing a rap song.

The lyrics of the song underlined the pride of being a Gujarati, and the song described Gujarati culture and Gujarati food. It said, “I roamed in the world, visited best of the hotels, even went to America, but no food can compete with the Gujarati theplas. I am a Gujarati and will always remain one.”

Gopal Italia, Gujarat state president of AAP, somehow took offense to this song by a child. He went on to attack this kid in his reply on 17th March 2022. In his reply, he said, “Hello dear!! You’ll go to America, eat thepla, go to the best hotels in the world. It is all right, but will you study in a government school in Gujarat or not? Will you join the queue of government jobs or not? Will you rush to the government office to draw up income or caste certificates? Or will you have fun like this because your father is a minister?”

Netizens did not like this attack on a young kid by Gopal Italia. They had called this post a highly inappropriate act where a politician is targeting a child. A Twitter user Rajan Thakkar wrote, “Don’t make such a comment on anyone’s family Gopalbhai. If you do it today, tomorrow someone else will do it on you, so please don’t bring down the level of politics altogether.”

Another Twitter user Dipak sheth tweeted, “Gopal, How many leaders’ children, including Kejriwal and AAP workers, are studying in government schools? In which school do the boys of Gopalbhai and Isudanbhai study? How many elected corporators of AAP are there whose children study in government schools? Weren’t you ashamed to tweet such a sarcastic tweet on a child? Do you have such low thinking?”

It is notable that Pulkit Kejriwal, son of the AAP president and Delhi’s CM Arvind Kejriwal has studied in a private school. And this while Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal often keep claiming that the AAP government in Delhi has improved the situations of the government school.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,024FollowersFollow
26,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com