The president of Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat unit, Gopal Italia, has targeted the son of Gujarat’s MOS home Harsh Sanghavi, for political brownie points. Harsh Sanghvi, on 16th March 2022, had shared from his Twitter handle a video of his son Aarush in which the kid is seen performing a rap song.

The lyrics of the song underlined the pride of being a Gujarati, and the song described Gujarati culture and Gujarati food. It said, “I roamed in the world, visited best of the hotels, even went to America, but no food can compete with the Gujarati theplas. I am a Gujarati and will always remain one.”

Can’t be more proud..



My Son Aarush’s rap is true in every way.

ગુજરાતી છું .. ગુજરાતી રહીશ pic.twitter.com/9fQtaDTSxT — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) March 16, 2022

Gopal Italia, Gujarat state president of AAP, somehow took offense to this song by a child. He went on to attack this kid in his reply on 17th March 2022. In his reply, he said, “Hello dear!! You’ll go to America, eat thepla, go to the best hotels in the world. It is all right, but will you study in a government school in Gujarat or not? Will you join the queue of government jobs or not? Will you rush to the government office to draw up income or caste certificates? Or will you have fun like this because your father is a minister?”

હેલો બેટા!!



તું અમેરિકા જઈશ, થેપલા ખાઈ, દુનિયાની સારી સારી હોટલમાં જઈશ એ બધું તો ઠીક છે પણ ગુજરાતની સરકારી શાળામાં ભણીશ કે નહિ??



સરકારી નોકરીની લાઈનમાં લાગીશ કે નહીં?



આવકના કે જાતિના દાખલા કઢાવવા સરકારી કચેરીના ધક્કા ખાઈશ કે નહિ??



કે પછી બાપા મંત્રી છે એટલે આમ જ મોજ કરીશ?? — Gopal Italia (@Gopal_Italia) March 17, 2022

Netizens did not like this attack on a young kid by Gopal Italia. They had called this post a highly inappropriate act where a politician is targeting a child. A Twitter user Rajan Thakkar wrote, “Don’t make such a comment on anyone’s family Gopalbhai. If you do it today, tomorrow someone else will do it on you, so please don’t bring down the level of politics altogether.”

કોઈ ના પરિવાર પર આવી ટિપ્પણી ના કરાય ગોપાલભાઈ… આજે તમે કરશો તો કાલે કોઈ બીજું તમારા પર કરશે અને આવનારા સમયમાં એક આખો ચીલો ચિતરાઈ જશે એટલે મહેરબાની કરીને રાજનીતિનું લેવલ સાવ નીચે ના લાવશો.. — Rajan B Thakkar.. (@RajanThakkar9) March 18, 2022

Another Twitter user Dipak sheth tweeted, “Gopal, How many leaders’ children, including Kejriwal and AAP workers, are studying in government schools? In which school do the boys of Gopalbhai and Isudanbhai study? How many elected corporators of AAP are there whose children study in government schools? Weren’t you ashamed to tweet such a sarcastic tweet on a child? Do you have such low thinking?”

ગોપાલ,

કેજરીવાલ અને AAPના કાર્યકરો સહિત કેટલા નેતાના બાળકો સરકારી સ્કૂલમાં ભણે છે?



ગોપાલભાઈ અને ઇસુદાનભાઈના છોકરા કઈ સ્કૂલમાં ભણે છે?

આપ માં જીતેલા કેટલા કોર્પોરેટરો ના બાળકો સરકારી સ્કૂલમાં ભણે છે?

એક બાળક ઉપર આવા કટાક્ષ કરતા ટ્વીટ કરતા શરમ ના આવી ?

આવી નીચ વિચારધારા છે તમારી ? — DIPAK SHETH (@SATYMEVJAYTE7) March 18, 2022

It is notable that Pulkit Kejriwal, son of the AAP president and Delhi’s CM Arvind Kejriwal has studied in a private school. And this while Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal often keep claiming that the AAP government in Delhi has improved the situations of the government school.