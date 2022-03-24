In a bizarre and mysterious incident, Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle disappeared today evening while talking to a sports portal via video link. Harsha Bhogle was talking to cricketsportwalkin on an Instagram live session today evening when suddenly he disappeared from the screen, after the camera apparently fell to the ground with a blurry image. However, later it was revealed that it was a promotional stunt that went wrong, as people started genuinely worry about him.

The Cricket commentator was talking to a host of cricketsportwalkin on an Instagram live session titled Talking Cricket with Harsha Bhogle. He was there to talk about the upcoming IPL tournament.

As seen in a video posted by social media user Jaidev Nandi, Harsha was asked if he sees new team emerging to the frontline this year, or it will be the same MI vs CSK like other years. To this, Harsha Bhogle starts by saying that while MI and CSK are leading the tournament for so many years, it is possible that some new team may also emerge victorious this year. Just after that, the camera moves in a sudden jerky movement, and Harsha Bhagle disappears from the screen, replaced by a blurry image, as the camera might have fallen facing the ground.

With this, voice of Harsha Bhogle is heard in the background, who asks ‘who is it, and what has happened’. It sounded like if someone deliberately knocked his camera/phone down.

Initially, the host assumed that Bhogle accidently dropped his phone, hoping that he will be back on the screen soon. But as the background voice continues, his reaction also changes from funny to concerning, and starts asking what happened. He keeps asking ‘Harsha sir you are fine? Can you hear me?’ but there is no response.

There some noise in the background towards the end of the video, suggesting that the people who had entered the room were confronted.

After that, the host said that there has been inconvenience and ended the session.

Moments after the video was posted on Twitter, Sportwalk responded by saying that they are not aware what happened, and they are trying to contact Harsha Bhogle and his team to get the details.

“We are not sure about what happened, We are trying to get in touch with @bhogleharsha and his team. We will update you guys as soon as we get some information!” they tweeted.

After the video appeared, netizens started to wonder what had happened, and many said they are trying to find out the details. However, cricket turned journalist Sunandan Lele has said that there is nothing to worry.

@bhogleharsha is all well not to worry — Sunandan Lele (@sunandanlele) March 24, 2022

In a short tweet, he said, “Harsha Bhogle is all well not to worry”.

Update: Soon after the video went viral on social media, Harsha Bhogle’s wife Anita Bhogle clarified on Twitter that it was a stunt that misfired. She said that all is well with the commentator, and ‘It was a promo that went viral and unfortunately got everyone worried’. She thanked everyone for their love and concern.

Folks, just clarifying that all is well with @bhogleharsha. It was a promo that went viral and unfortunately got everyone worried. Thanks for the love and concern. — Anita Bhogle (@BhogleAnita) March 24, 2022

Minutes later, Harsha Bhogle himself tweeted to inform that he is ok. While he directly didn’t say that it was promotional stunt, it was implied from his statemment.

I am fine. Sorry to have got a lot of you worried. Thank you for the love and concern. It became more viral than I anticipated. That too is a learning. It was meant to lead to something else. Sorry. And cheers. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 24, 2022

In a cryptic tweet, he said that it was meant to lead to lead to something else, and it became more viral then anticipated. He apologised to everyone for making them worry about himself for some promo attempt, adding that it too was a learning.