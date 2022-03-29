All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) said on 29th March 2022 that it will challenge the Assam government in Supreme Court if it files a petition seeking re-verification of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The party led by Badruddin Ajmal came up with this stance after Assam’s chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Hindus are a minority in many districts in the state and hence the re-verification of the NRC should be done.

While talking with ANI, AIUDF MLA and the general secretary of the party Aminul Islam said that AIUDf will definitely move to Supreme Court if the Assam government files any petition seeking the re-verification of the NRC. The NRC list was published in August 2019. 19.06 lakh people out of 3.3 crore applicants were left out of the list.

He said, “If the government will file a re-verification petition, then AIUDF will challenge it in the Supreme Court. We will file an Interlocutory application (IA) in the Supreme Court against that. We are trying to uphold the earlier verdict. Now it is a fight in the court.”

Aminul Islam took the support of the expenses on the earlier NRC to attack Himanta Biswa Sarma. He said, “The NRC is prepared at a cost of Rs 1600 crore and 56,000 employees were worked there for six years and final draft of NRC has come out under the supervision of the Supreme Court. How the Chief Minister can say that the supervision of the Supreme Court is wrong?”

When asked about the problem of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, he said, “Bangladeshi is not their problem, Muslim is the issue for them. If they do something anti-Muslim then polarization politics will start and benefits will come in favour of the BJP. This is their political agenda, not the NRC issue.”

Earlier, Assam’s chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said, “We had said earlier also that the old NRC should be reviewed and done afresh. Our discussion with the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) is going on. We want the NRC to be done again in the state.”

Explaining the demographic situations in Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said, “When Hindus are not a majority in the state, you can declare them as a minority. But I would like to request that when the Hindu community is not a majority in the district, in that district, Hindus should also be declared a minority. There are many districts in Assam where Hindus are hopelessly in the minority. Some of them even have less than 5,000 Hindus.”

Underlining the Muslim majority in Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had added, “The Muslim community is the majority and is the largest community in Assam. This is not just my opinion. It is the statistics. Statistically, Muslims are the largest community in Assam.”