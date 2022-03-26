The Department of Primary and Secondary Education in Karnataka on Friday issued circular making uniforms compulsory for students appearing for the SSLC examinations, beginning Monday.

In its circular, the Karnataka Education Department stated that students of government schools must appear for the examination in the designated uniform as prescribed by the state government. For those in private schools, the circular said students should appear in examinations wearing uniforms prescribed by the respective school management.

The circular cited the State Government’s order on uniform issued on February 5 this year, adding that the Karnataka High Court’s order on writ petition ratified the government’s order.

According to reports, close to 8.73 lakh students are appearing for the examinations that are scheduled to take place between March 28 and April 11.

The circular has mentioned uniforms for regular students, but not for the private candidates. About 46,200 private fresh candidates and 1,253 private repeater candidates have taken the examination this time.

Hijab row: Karnataka HC upholds state government’s order on hijab ban

The circular assumes special significance, especially in the light of the recent row over Muslim students insisting on attending classes wearing hijabs. The controversy began earlier in January when several Muslim students were denied entry to classes because they wore hijab. As the controversy raged, several other colleges too joined in to stop burqa-clad students from attending classes citing violation of their institute’s rules on uniforms. In response to the protests staged by Muslim girls, several boys demonstrated against them by choosing to come to campus wearing saffron scarves. All of them were denied entry because their attire was different from the regular uniform allowed in the institution.

A petition was also filed in Karnataka High Court arguing that Muslim girls wearing Hijab/Burqa should be permitted to attend classes. The petition was filed by a Muslim student, asking the High Court for a direction to allow wearing a hijab in college, stating that it is her “Fundamental Right” granted under Article 14 and 25 of the Indian Constitution and “integral practise of Islam”.

However, the high court did not entertain the arguments held by Muslim students and upheld the government’s order on the uniforms. The high court ruled that the hijab is not an essential religious practise in Islam. Furthermore, the high court also declared that educational institutions have a right to prescribe uniforms & as such dismissed all writ petitions.