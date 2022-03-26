Saturday, March 26, 2022
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka: Education Department issues circular making uniforms mandatory for SSLC exams
News Reports
Updated:

Karnataka: Education Department issues circular making uniforms mandatory for SSLC exams

In its circular, the Karnataka Education Department stated that students of government schools must appear for the examination in the designated uniform as prescribed by the state government.

OpIndia Staff
Karnataka Edu dept makes wearing uniform mandatory for SSLC exams
Karnataka Edu dept makes wearing uniform mandatory for SSLC exams(Image Source: Deccan Herald)
135

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education in Karnataka on Friday issued circular making uniforms compulsory for students appearing for the SSLC examinations, beginning Monday. 

In its circular, the Karnataka Education Department stated that students of government schools must appear for the examination in the designated uniform as prescribed by the state government. For those in private schools, the circular said students should appear in examinations wearing uniforms prescribed by the respective school management.

The circular cited the State Government’s order on uniform issued on February 5 this year, adding that the Karnataka High Court’s order on writ petition ratified the government’s order.

According to reports, close to 8.73 lakh students are appearing for the examinations that are scheduled to take place between March 28 and April 11.

The circular has mentioned uniforms for regular students, but not for the private candidates. About 46,200 private fresh candidates and 1,253 private repeater candidates have taken the examination this time.

Hijab row: Karnataka HC upholds state government’s order on hijab ban

The circular assumes special significance, especially in the light of the recent row over Muslim students insisting on attending classes wearing hijabs. The controversy began earlier in January when several Muslim students were denied entry to classes because they wore hijab. As the controversy raged, several other colleges too joined in to stop burqa-clad students from attending classes citing violation of their institute’s rules on uniforms. In response to the protests staged by Muslim girls, several boys demonstrated against them by choosing to come to campus wearing saffron scarves. All of them were denied entry because their attire was different from the regular uniform allowed in the institution.

A petition was also filed in Karnataka High Court arguing that Muslim girls wearing Hijab/Burqa should be permitted to attend classes. The petition was filed by a Muslim student, asking the High Court for a direction to allow wearing a hijab in college, stating that it is her “Fundamental Right” granted under Article 14 and 25 of the Indian Constitution and “integral practise of Islam”.

However, the high court did not entertain the arguments held by Muslim students and upheld the government’s order on the uniforms. The high court ruled that the hijab is not an essential religious practise in Islam. Furthermore, the high court also declared that educational institutions have a right to prescribe uniforms & as such dismissed all writ petitions. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,689FollowersFollow
26,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com