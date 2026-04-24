The regime of Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, has been rattled at the prospect of losing the 2026 Vidhan Sabha election. As a result, it has unleashed its hooligans to create chaos and conflict during the 1st phase of the polling. To stop people from casting their votes and overthrowing the Mamata government, TMC goons resorted to violence and intimidation. OpIndia has compiled 9 such incidents which took place on Thursday (23rd April).

In the Moyna Assembly constituency of Purba Medinipur district, TMC candidate Chandan Mondal was seen trying to influence ordinary people. The public came forward, raise slogans and chased him away.

Booth 234 – TMC Candidate Chandan Mondal was trying to influence the ordinary voters, people unitedly raised slogans and forced him to go back. pic.twitter.com/HqVZKlkdHG — Sudhanidhi Bandyopadhyay (@SudhanidhiB) April 23, 2026

TMC goons obstruct people from casting votes in Raninagar

According to reports, TMC goons stopped voters from casting their vote at Booth No. 54, which falls under Raninagar Assembly constituency. After complaints were raised by the people, the police and security forces met with the aggrieved voters and took them to the polling station.

Murshidabad, West Bengal: Allegations have been made against the Trinamool Congress of obstructing voting at Booth No. 54 under Raninnagar Assembly constituency No. 63, allegedly preventing voters from accessing the polling station pic.twitter.com/hQQUwPOkFA — IANS (@ians_india) April 23, 2026

BJP candidate punched, polling agent stopped from entering booth in Kumarganj

During the first phase of polling, Trinamool Congress goons (posing as aggrieved locals) manhandled the BJP candidate in the Kumarganj Assembly constituency. In a viral video, they were seen throwing punches at him in the presence of the police. Although the victim tried to get away, nothing was done by the cop to stop the attackers.

In the same constituency, TMC goons prevented the BJP polling agent from entering the booth. Later, BJP workers chased them away.

At Kumarganj, TMC workers obstructed to BJP's polling agent from entering the Booth. Local unit has now chased them out pic.twitter.com/iM1JAERAOm — Sudhanidhi Bandyopadhyay (@SudhanidhiB) April 23, 2026

TMC goons obstruct road in Murshidabad

With the ulterior motive of showcasing their strength and intimidating voters, TMC goons took to the streets of Murshidabad and obstructed traffic flow. Although the police forces deployed in the area tried to disrupt them, they continued to create chaos while waving the Trinamool Congress flag.

At Murshidabad, large number of TMC workers are doing area dominance as for intimidation. Forces are failing to clear them out. pic.twitter.com/TI43YJmuis — Sudhanidhi Bandyopadhyay (@SudhanidhiB) April 23, 2026

Clash between TMC and AJUP

A major clash broke out between members of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the supporters of former TMC MLA Humayun Kabir in Naoda Assembly constituency of Murshidabad district. Kabir, who heads the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), was reportedly obstructed by Trinamool Congress workers.

Stone pelting b/w two groups of TMC & Humayun Kabir at Nowda, Police has intervened to bring situation under control. pic.twitter.com/jGjrlncvBx — Sudhanidhi Bandyopadhyay (@SudhanidhiB) April 23, 2026

This sparked a brutal clash between TMC members and AJUP workers. Armed with sticks and stones, both sides attacked each other with full force. In one video, Humayun Kabir was heard abusing TMC workers as ‘son of wh*re’ and threatened to f*ck their mothers.

Humayun Kabir vs TMC at Nowda. Kabir is seen using the most vulgar language here. Bengal Politics has been taken to the lowest of the low & it's our shame pic.twitter.com/hNiTGmLvms — Sudhanidhi Bandyopadhyay (@SudhanidhiB) April 23, 2026

TMC’s lungi brigade attacks police and central forces

On Thursday (23rd April), the ‘lungi bahini’ of the Mamata regime attacked personnel belonging to the West Bengal police and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). The incident occurred in the Dubrajpur Assembly constituency of Birbhum district.

In visuals that have come to light, the mob could be seen hurling bricks and stones while the security forces run for cover. They also vandalised the windshield of a police vehicle.

Birbhum: Mamata's Lungi Vahini attacked WB Police and Central Forces. pic.twitter.com/0Kkcm5jAuB — Facts (@BefittingFacts) April 23, 2026

BJP candidate and polling agent attacked in Labhpur

In visuals that have surfaced on social media, TMC goons were seen gheraoing the vehicle of the BJP candidate in Labpur Assembly constituency in Birbhum district of West Bengal. They overwhelmed the police present at the site and threw kicks, punches and blows at his car. The frenzied mob succeeded in breaking the rear windshield while the cops failed to control them.

At Lavpur, TMC goons led a brutal attack on the BJP Candidate today. This street thuggery is disgraceful. Central Forces themselves vanished from here pic.twitter.com/jGtMvk3cNv — Sudhanidhi Bandyopadhyay (@SudhanidhiB) April 23, 2026

Later, it came to light that the TMC goons brutally attacked the polling agent of the BJP and left him in a bloodied condition.

Screengrab of the tweet by Sudhanidhi Bandyopadhyay

Booth jamming by TMC

In the Tufanganj constituency in Cooch Behar, reports of booth jamming came to light. The central forces were quick to thwart their plan and chase them away. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

Booth jamming reports at Tufanganj, Central Forces has chased them out to clear the crowd. pic.twitter.com/nACZ0W0jTH — Sudhanidhi Bandyopadhyay (@SudhanidhiB) April 23, 2026

TMC goons attack vehicle of BJP leader in Asansol

On Thursday (23rd April), goons belonging to the ruling Trinamool Congress party attacked the car of BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul in Asansol city of West Bengal. They pelted stones and bricks at her vehicle to injure her gravely. However, the BJP leader managed to escape unhurt. Later, a complaint was filed with the police, and an investigation was initiated into the matter.

Asansol, West Bengal: In Asansol South assembly constituency, BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul’s car was reportedly attacked, with bricks and stones thrown, breaking its windows. The incident was later reported to the police for investigation. pic.twitter.com/hZD7zFFwk2 — IANS (@ians_india) April 23, 2026

Despite all attempts by the Mamata regime and her ‘lungi bahini’ to intimidate voters, coerce and influence them through violence and threats, people in West Bengal turned out in huge numbers to exercise their democratic right.