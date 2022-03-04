Maharashtra: 45-year-old Rizwan Shaikh arrested for raping a street dog

In Ambernath of Maharashtra, a 45-year-old man Rizwan Shaikh has been arrested on Thursday 3rd March 2022 by the police for raping a street dog. This incident came to light when a social worker saw the accused person forcefully taking the dog to his house and later the dog was seen left out in a bad condition.

The accused Rizwan Shaikh lives in the Siddharth Nagar area of Ambernath and works there on daily wages. According to a report by Hindustan Times, some street dogs were barking when Shaikh took one of them forcefully inside his home on Wednesday night. It is alleged that Rizwan Shaikh had locked the door and raped the dog. The police have arrested Rizwan Shaikh on Thursday 3rd March 2022.

Informing more in this regard, a police official has said, “The incident was witnessed by a social worker and a family staying near the accused. They saw the dog in a bad condition and took it immediately to a hospital. The dog is stable now. We have filed an FIR against the accused under IPC 377 and arrested him.”

Meanwhile, the issue caught attention in social media, and people were seen criticizing this heinous act. A Twitter handle named The Rain Poet has tweeted “There’s something fundamentally wrong in their minds.”

There’s something fundamentally wrong in their minds. pic.twitter.com/ffhfb0ybEB — Bing! (@TheRainPoet) March 4, 2022

This is not the first incident in which a person has raped an animal. In March 2021, Ahmad Shah, a vegetable vendor and a resident of Juhu Galli of Mumbai, was arrested after he was caught sexually abusing a female stray dog near Andheri. In February 2022, Zubair and Chuna were arrested in Rajasthan for raping a cow and filming the act. In August 2017, 23-year-old Shah Alam of Uttarakhand was caught indulging in unnatural sex with a calf.