Friday, March 4, 2022
HomeNews ReportsMaharashtra: 45-year-old Rizwan Shaikh arrested for raping a street dog
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: 45-year-old Rizwan Shaikh arrested for raping a street dog

According to a report by Hindustan Times, some street dogs were barking when Shaikh took one of them forcefully inside his home on Wednesday night. It is alleged that Rizwan Shaikh had locked the door and raped the dog.

OpIndia Staff
Representational Image Source : DNA
6

In Ambernath of Maharashtra, a 45-year-old man Rizwan Shaikh has been arrested on Thursday 3rd March 2022 by the police for raping a street dog. This incident came to light when a social worker saw the accused person forcefully taking the dog to his house and later the dog was seen left out in a bad condition.

The accused Rizwan Shaikh lives in the Siddharth Nagar area of Ambernath and works there on daily wages. According to a report by Hindustan Times, some street dogs were barking when Shaikh took one of them forcefully inside his home on Wednesday night. It is alleged that Rizwan Shaikh had locked the door and raped the dog. The police have arrested Rizwan Shaikh on Thursday 3rd March 2022.

Informing more in this regard, a police official has said, “The incident was witnessed by a social worker and a family staying near the accused. They saw the dog in a bad condition and took it immediately to a hospital. The dog is stable now. We have filed an FIR against the accused under IPC 377 and arrested him.”

Meanwhile, the issue caught attention in social media, and people were seen criticizing this heinous act. A Twitter handle named The Rain Poet has tweeted “There’s something fundamentally wrong in their minds.”

This is not the first incident in which a person has raped an animal. In March 2021, Ahmad Shah, a vegetable vendor and a resident of Juhu Galli of Mumbai, was arrested after he was caught sexually abusing a female stray dog near Andheri. In February 2022, Zubair and Chuna were arrested in Rajasthan for raping a cow and filming the act. In August 2017, 23-year-old Shah Alam of Uttarakhand was caught indulging in unnatural sex with a calf.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,934FollowersFollow
26,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com