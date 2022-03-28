On Monday (March 28), the convoy carrying gangster Mukhtar Ansari to Lucknow broke down in Banda in Uttar Pradesh. Ansari was to be produced before a Lucknow court in connection to a case of illegal land grabbing through forged documents.

The notorious criminal was being ferried from Banda jail by the jail authorities and the district police when the vehicle broke down in the middle of the road. News agency ANI has shared visuals where two men were seen physically pushing the convoy of Mukhtar Ansari.

Uttar Pradesh | Van carrying Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari to Lucknow breaks down, in Banda pic.twitter.com/Y6IPwdDrWc — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2022

Netizens share memes after car of Mukhtar Ansari broke down

The unexpected incident sparked a meme fest on social media, with netizens being amused at the impeccable record of UP Police and the vehicles carrying criminals having incidents. Several Twitter users said that Ansari must have been sweating profusely after realising that his van had broken down in the middle of the road.

“I am feeling tremors in my heart,” one Amit Mishra shared a still from the movie ‘Hera Pheri.’

Mukhtar Ansari right now : pic.twitter.com/kUr5ED5M27 — Amit Mishra (@baba__ETHAN) March 28, 2022

Popular Twitter user Mr Sinha suggested that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is gearing up for action against the notorious criminal.

One Rama Subhrahmanyam suggested that Yogi might open his account of ‘encounters’ for the ongoing term from today onwards.

Yogi ji 2.0 account open today — Rama Subrahmanyam (@ramug0137) March 28, 2022

One user shared an iconic dialogue from the movie ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge‘ and expressed hope that the convoy of Mukhtar Ansari gets overturned during the journey.

“Will you kill me today – Mukhtar Ansari,” mocked another user.

Another user remarked that the day of Ansari’s execution had finally arrived.

Past incidents of car breakdowns while transporting criminals

In July 2020, a history-sheeter named Vikas Dubey was eliminated by the UP police in an encounter when he tried to escape while he was being transported to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh. As per UP Police, the encounter broke out between Vikas Dubey and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) after the gangster tried to flee.

Reportedly, the police car toppled over after meeting with an accident. After the accident, Vikas Dubey tried to snatch the weapon of an injured policeman and attempted to flee. It was then that the police fired in retaliation, killing the gangster.

Later in September that year, another UP police car overturned in Madhya Pradesh on its way to Lucknow. As per reports, there were five passengers, including one gangster named Feroz Ali, his brother-in-law and three police personnel in the car. The police personnel got injured while the arrested gangster died in the accident.

Between March 2017 and August 2021, the Uttar Pradesh police led by Yogi Adityanath government conducted 8472 encounters during which the cops engaged in retaliatory firing on 3302 criminals. A total of 146 of them were neutralised in the police encounter.

Since then, people have started to believe that the police encounters in Uttar Pradesh follow a definite pattern and that includes toppling, overturning or breaking down of vehicles that carry criminals.