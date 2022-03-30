In a major blow to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), the major coalition partner of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, has decided to withdraw its support from the Imran Khan-led government, leading to its imminent collapse.

According to media reports from Pakistan, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan has decided to join hands with the united opposition to defeat the Imran Khan-led government in the no-confidence motion tabled in Pakistan’s National Assembly.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted early Wednesday morning that the united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement.

“Rabta committee MQM and PPP CEC will ratify the said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations, Pakistan,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wrote on Twitter.

Senior MQM leader Faisal Sabzwari also confirmed the development, saying the agreement has been finalised and the details will be provided on Wednesday evening.

The late-night development ahead of the crucial vote on the no-confidence motion has left Imran Khan with no option but to resign from the post of Prime Minister as the PTI government has lost the majority in the lower house of the Parliament.

It is being speculated that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan may offer his resignation outside Parliament ahead of the no-confidence motion to save his face. Earlier in the day, Imran Khan had directed members of his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the National Assembly to not attend Parliament on the day of voting on the no-trust motion.

On Tuesday, Shehbaz Sharif, the chief of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz and also the brother of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, had moved the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led government in National Assembly. Imran Khan must have the support of 172 members in the 342-member National Assembly to save his government from collapsing.

The PTI-led coalition government was formed with the support of 179 members, but with MQM-P withdrawing, Imran Khan’s party is left with 164 members in support. The united opposition has now 177 supporters in the national assembly, and they do not need the support of PTI lawmakers.