Wednesday, March 16, 2022
HomeEntertainmentGujarati film 'Prem Prakaran' withdraws itself from theatres voluntarily to make way for Kashmir...
Editor's picksEntertainmentFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Gujarati film ‘Prem Prakaran’ withdraws itself from theatres voluntarily to make way for Kashmir Files, will be re-released later

Prem Prakaran filmmaker Chandresh Bhatt said 'Nation first' and withdrew film from movie halls so more shows can be allotted to The Kashmir Files. The Gujarati film will be rereleased at a later date.

OpIndia Staff
The Kashmir Files
Gujarati Film withdrawn from theaters to give more shows to The Kashmir Files
13

On March 15, producers of the recently released Gujarati film ‘Prem Prakaran’ withdrew the movie from cinemas so that film ‘The Kashmir Files’ could get more shows. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s latest film is based on the real events revolving around the exodus of the Kashmiri Hindus from the valley.

Vandan Shah, distributor of the Gujarati film, said in a statement that though the film was doing well at the box office, the producers wanted The Kashmir Files to get more shows. “We will return to the cinemas with ‘Prem Prakaran’ a little later,” he added.

Chandresh Bhatt, producer-director of the film, in a tweet said, “Nation first. Make way for The Kashmir Files so that you can enjoy the magic of cinema one at a time. We will see you again in the theatre soon. Thanks a lot to our audience for the immense amount of love. We will be back in cinemas for you very soon. Vande Mataram.”

He was quoted by E Times saying that as a filmmaker and as an Indian, he felt The Kashmir Files was bigger than just a film. “Although my film is a Gujarati film but this decision to withdraw our film from theatres is our way of contributing and giving way for ‘The Kashmir Files’ to get more shows. My film was doing well at the box office, but we will come back sometime later to cinemas,” he added.

Showing his gratitude towards the Gujarati Filmmakers, Agnihotri tweeted a ‘thank you’ tweet in Gujarati and said that he was grateful to the team of Prem Prakaran.

“I wish your film Prem Prakaran also gets resounding success. Thank you so very much,” he said in a tweet in Gujarati.

Actor Darshan Kumar, one of the leads in The Kashmir Files, called it an overwhelming experience. He said, “I have no words to express my gratitude to Chandresh Bhatt. I thank him for all the support that he has shown to our film. The Kashmir Files is now the people’s film, and a big thanks to the viewers for holding it so close to their hearts. My best wishes and a huge success for ‘Prem Prakaran’ as well. Thank you.”

The Kashmir Files

Based on the true events revolving around the Kashmiri Hindus’ exodus, The Kashmir Files by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri was released on March 11. Despite the backlash from Islamists and the liberal section of the society who deemed the film as ‘Islamophobic’ and propaganda, the film has touched the hearts of the viewers and brought the plight of the Kashmiri Hindus to the mainstream.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsprem parakaran, gujarati film prem prakaran, kashmir files,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,893FollowersFollow
26,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com