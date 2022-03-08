A sex scandal, involving prominent followers of Dravidanist icon Erode Venkatappa Ramasamy Naickar and ideologues with close ties with the DMK-led-Tamil Nadu government, has rocked Tamil cyberspace. This is despite the best efforts of the Tamil mainstream media to brush the issue under the carpet.

The matter came to light after a staunch Marxist-Periyarist named France Thamizhachi gave a series of interviews to various Youtube channels, revealing graphic details about the sex racket being run with the help of DMK allies and Periyar supporters.

As per a report published in The Commune on Tuesday (March 8), France Thamizhachi revealed that a woman by the name of Lulu Deva Jamla has been encouraging ‘unsatisfied’ married women to indulge in illicit sexual relationships with other men.

According to France Thamizhachi, Lulu brainwashes other women into believing that they can get an orgasm if they have sexual relationships with men provided by her. The Commune reported that Lulu encourages women to share intimate details about their sex lives and fantasies, and post nudes in the form of challenges.

She also broadcasts live sex sessions in the Facebook group. The accused woman, who allegedly hails from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, is believed to be residing in Australia. Lulu has detailed her sexual escapades with different men in her published books.

France Thamizhachi has accused the Australia-based woman of blackmailing both male and female participants in the group. “We only hear of men luring women and sexually harassing them. But Lulu is a type of woman who has threatened men with their nude pictures. What men do to women, she has done the same to men,” she informed.

“Some women members who are referred by Lulu and co to other men, establish a relationship to such levels where both the man and the woman show themselves bathing over a video call. These videos and pictures are recorded which are used to blackmail,” reported The Commune.

In 2017, Lulu started a Facebook group, which had 180 members. Thereafter, she began operating other Facebook/Whatsapp groups including ‘Women Stress Buster’, ‘Kaadhal Panchayathu 1’, ‘Kaadhal Panchayathu 2’, ‘Unarvugal’, ‘Uravugal’ and ‘Uravu Sikkal’.

Periyarists involved in ‘sex scandal’ unearthed by France Thamizhachi

Thamizhachi informed that besides Lulu, her husband Moses is also part of the group ‘Kaadhal Panchayathu’. It must be mentioned that Moses was earlier associated with Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).

The activist said that the debauchery was happening in the name of ‘Periyar’ and ‘feminism’. Labelling the ‘sex scandal’ as nothing short of prostitution, Thamizhachi pointed out how women in the Facebook/Whatsapp groups of Lulu charged money for sleeping with other men.

According to Thamizhachi, Madhurai DMK functionary Anbumathi, ex-Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) member Siva Sadayan and ‘Periyar’ Saravanan of Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) are admins of some of the Whatsapp groups. Interestingly, all the three men call themselves ‘staunch followers of Periyar’.

Thamizhachi recalled how ‘Periyar’ Saravanan had lamented about Tamil women not indulging in ‘group sex’. After viewing a ‘Chinese group sex’ picture shared by Lulu, he had allegedly said, “Why aren’t Tamil women not able to indulge in such positions? Tamil women should maintain their body accordingly.”

He also used to solicit pictures of women’s naval and breasts. When Thamizhachi got close to ‘Periyar’ Saravanan to gather more evidence, he also tried to engage her in sexual talks. She said that the Periyarist is protected by powerful people, who are close to the ruling DMK party.

Powerful people with DMK links backed key accused ‘Periyar’ Saravanan

It includes the Chairperson of ‘Social Justice Monitoring Committee’ Suba Veerapandian, who is known for making hate speeches against the Hindu Brahmin community. He has been appointed by Chief Minister Stalin as a member of the Advisory Committee for Tamil Nadu Text Book and Educational Services Corporation (TNTBESC).

Thamizhachi has alleged that Suba Veerapandian is directly or indirectly involved in ‘clearing’ evidence against ‘Periyar’ Saravanan. Other players involved in protecting ‘Periyar’ Saravanan include Kolathur Mani, Sundaravalli, Panimalar Panneerselvam and ‘Evidence’ Kathir.’

Kolathur Mani is associated with the same Dravidian outfit as “Periyar’ Saravanan i.e. Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam. Thamizhachi has accused him of looking the other way when confronted with evidence against his party member. He instead issued a statement against her and also tried to intimidate her into silence using legal means.

One Dalit human rights activist by the name of ‘Evidence’ Kathir has allegedly made sexual advances towards a woman in the Lulu group. Interestingly, the Periyarist is also married and has a kid. France Thamizhachi has accused him of being a womaniser and having multiple affairs with women.

Screengrab of the tweet by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

He was congratulated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on January 19 this year for winning the 2022 Raoul Wallenberg Prize.

Sundaravalli and Panimalar Panneerselvam, who work for DMK mouthpiece Kalignar Seithigal, are also allegedly supporting the work of Lulu. The Commune reported that Sundaravalli has tried to justify sexual relationships with multiple men as ‘normal’. She even claimed that France Thamizhachi will ‘shut up’ after yelling for a few days.

“Today, many under the guise of social activists are considering themselves to be a progressive revolutionary and indulge in exploiting women with their newfound fame”, remarked Thamizhachi. She has filed a criminal case against 11 people including ‘Periyar’ Saravanan, Lulu and the head of WSB in Australia. One criminal defamation case was exclusively lodged against ‘Periyar’ Saravanan.