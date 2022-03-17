Days after Sonia Gandhi’s son in law Robert Vadra’s brother in law Tehseen Poonawalla had confessed to having a sexual encounter with the wife of a top industrialist in the country, the Congress party sympathiser has taken a U-turn to claim that his statement was misconstrued, and it was nothing but a part of the “reality show gig”.

Speaking to news agency IANS, Tehseen claimed that the secret is age-old and holds no relevance in today’s day. He added that the incident was 20 years back, and it was only a reality show gig for me.

“I sportingly revealed a secret because it was a fun part of the format of the reality show, and in the end, it’s a game,” he added.

He made the revelation following his ouster from the reality TV show ‘Lock Upp’ on Saturday.

In the ‘Lock Upp’ episode streamed on Saturday, March 12, Tehseen had revealed that India’s topmost industrialist once asked him to have sex with his wife while he watched. Without naming the businessman, Tehseen Poonawallah had claimed that the wealthy individual booked his nightclub for two nights and asked Tehseen to sleep with his wife in industrialist’s own presence.

As per the show rules, Tehseen Poonawalla was given a chance to save one of the contestants from being eliminated by revealing a personal secret. It was then that Robert Vadra’s brother in law decided to bite the bullet for his trans friend Saisha Shinde (formerly known as Swapnil).

He remarked, “I was given an offer by a top industrialist of India to sleep with his wife. And for that, he booked my entire nightclub for the weekends. His condition was that he wanted to see me having sex with his wife.”

He also claimed that the sexual encounter with the industrialist’s wife took place prior to his marriage to jewellery curator Monicka Vadera. Monicka Vadera is a cousin of Robert Vadra, son in law of Congress President Sonia Gandhi. The Congress loyalist said that he confessed about the same to his now-wife while they were dating.

Tehseen had added, “Saisha is a friend, and I felt that my secret was very small in front of her story that she wants to tell the world as a transgender, which is why I did not think twice about revealing any of my secrets and used the opportunity for her benefit.”

On being asked by show host Kangana Ranaut about his sexual encounter, Poonawalla claimed, “I absolutely enjoyed it. The industrialist was at a distance. He was only watching. My only condition was he would not touch or intervene. It wasn’t a threesome. He had only watched from a distance.”

“He had certain fantasies which his wife and I played out for him. I don’t mind even sharing that because there’s nothing wrong. He wanted me to treat his wife like my property and he wanted to watch and enjoy the experience. I didn’t care about it,” Tehseen Poonawalla justified his act and said that he did not regret it. You can watch the full clip here (at around the 1-hour mark).

The reality show ‘Lock Upp’ has 16 contestants, who are kept in pairs in different make-shift jails for a period of 72 days. During that time, contestants are seen fighting amongst themselves and striving to eliminate the other. “The show is very intense and dramatic, with contestants getting challenging tasks to survive in the lockup,” reads the synopsis of the show.