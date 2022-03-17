On Wednesday, a 45-year-old man was aggressively attacked by a group of women for attempting to rape a minor girl at Debnathpara of Gandacherra in Dhalai district. The man was tied to a tree by a group of women who thrashed him and left him unconscious. He was taken to the hospital by the Police where the doctors declared him dead.

The deceased has been identified as Ratan Acharjee. According to the reports, Acharjee was unemployed and had already served eight years of rigorous imprisonment in a murder case. On Tuesday, he attempted to molest a five-year-old girl in Dhalai.

The girl had accompanied her mother to Debnathpara of Gandacherra for a religious function. He deceptively took the girl in absence of her mother to the nearby forest and attempted to rape her. The family and the locals reached the spot to rescue the girl after she cried aloud for help. Acharjee had fled the spot till then.

The villagers tried to trace him throughout the night but to no avail. According to the Police, a group of women protested against the incident and blocked the Gandacherra-Amarpur highway. The accused was spotted by the locals in a nearby village on Wednesday morning. He was then tied to a tree and beaten by the women and other locals.

The Police arrived at the spot and saw Acharjee in a critical state. He was immediately taken to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The Police have so far interrogated four persons in the case. No one has been detained. The investigations are underway.