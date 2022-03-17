Thursday, March 17, 2022
HomeNews ReportsTripura: 45-year-old man who sexually assaulted a minor girl beaten to death by local...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Tripura: 45-year-old man who sexually assaulted a minor girl beaten to death by local women

According to the reports, Acharjee was unemployed and had already served eight years of rigorous imprisonment in a murder case. On Tuesday, he attempted to molest a five-year-old girl in Dhalai.

OpIndia Staff
Women beat 45-year-old rape accused to death
Image for representational purpose (Source- Outlook India)
5

On Wednesday, a 45-year-old man was aggressively attacked by a group of women for attempting to rape a minor girl at Debnathpara of Gandacherra in Dhalai district. The man was tied to a tree by a group of women who thrashed him and left him unconscious. He was taken to the hospital by the Police where the doctors declared him dead.

The deceased has been identified as Ratan Acharjee. According to the reports, Acharjee was unemployed and had already served eight years of rigorous imprisonment in a murder case. On Tuesday, he attempted to molest a five-year-old girl in Dhalai.

The girl had accompanied her mother to Debnathpara of Gandacherra for a religious function. He deceptively took the girl in absence of her mother to the nearby forest and attempted to rape her. The family and the locals reached the spot to rescue the girl after she cried aloud for help. Acharjee had fled the spot till then.

The villagers tried to trace him throughout the night but to no avail. According to the Police, a group of women protested against the incident and blocked the Gandacherra-Amarpur highway. The accused was spotted by the locals in a nearby village on Wednesday morning. He was then tied to a tree and beaten by the women and other locals.

The Police arrived at the spot and saw Acharjee in a critical state. He was immediately taken to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The Police have so far interrogated four persons in the case. No one has been detained. The investigations are underway.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

My Lai massacre: Over 500 innocent villagers, including women and children, were slaughtered by US troops on March 16, 1968

Suyash Sherekar -
In a gruesome violence against innocent Vietnamese villagers perpetrated by US troops. 182 women, 173 children and a total of 504 people were killed in the village of My Lai on March 16, 1968.
News Reports

Second hijacker of IC 814 killed? What we know about this viral claim

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users claimed that the assassination of Jamali is the second assassination of IC-814, which came after the killing of another hijacker Zahoor Mistry who was killed on March first week.

International Court of Justice orders Russia to immediately suspend invasion of Ukraine, order passed by 13-2 votes

‘Fight for your ideology alone’: Congress shows Kapil Sibal his place for asking Gandhis to step aside

Chhattisgarh: Congress CM Bhupesh Baghel urges PM Modi to declare ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free, invites all MLAs to watch the movie together

Congress uses Al Jazeera to claim democracy is in danger, read how it is full of loopholes and load of cr*p

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,932FollowersFollow
26,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com