Tuesday, March 8, 2022
USA: Al-Qaeda terrorist who wanted to participate in 9/11 attacks released for psychiatric treatment, Biden administration dropped legal challenge

On Monday (March 7), the US Department of Defense informed that an Al-Qaeda terrorist would be sent back to his native country of Saudi Arabia for ‘psychiatric treatment’ after spending 20 years in detention at Guantanamo Bay facility.

In a press release, the Defense Department stated that the 46-yea-old Mohammad Mani Ahmad al-Qahtani did not represent a ‘significant threat’ to the country anymore. This was determined in an assessment conducted by the Periodic Review Board (PRB) on June 9 last year.

“Therefore, the PRB recommended that al-Qahtani be repatriated to his native country of Saudi Arabia, subject to security and humane treatment assurances. On Feb. 4, 2022, Secretary of Defense Austin notified Congress of his intent to repatriate al-Qahtani to Saudi Arabia. In consultation with our Saudi partners, we completed the requirements for responsible transfers,” it said.

The press release further read, “United States appreciates the willingness of Saudi Arabia and other partners to support ongoing U.S. efforts toward a deliberate and thorough process focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population and ultimately closing of the Guantanamo Bay facility.”

Legal fight against Al-Qaeda terrorist was dropped by Biden administration

Reportedly, al-Qahtani was trained by Islamist terror outfit Al-Qaeda and had tried to enter the United States unsuccessfully on August 4, 2001, to participate in the deadly 9/11 attacks. The Saudi Arabian native was slated to become the 20th hijacker but his plans were foiled by the US security forces.

“Lawyers for al-Qahtani obtained a federal court order in 2020 requiring a medical examination of the prisoner by an independent medical panel, which could have ordered his repatriation under Army regulations if the diagnosis of his doctors was confirmed. The Trump administration contested the order, a legal fight that was dropped under Biden,” reported The Guardian.

Al-Qahtani was caught from Afghanistan and sent to the Guantánamo, where he was allegedly subjected to assault, sleep deprivation, extended solitary confinement, and exposure to extended temperatures. The Al-Qaeda terrorist reportedly suffers from mental illness including schizophrenia, talks to non-existent people and hears voices.

