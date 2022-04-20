Amidst the ongoing row over Hanuman Chalisa in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has issued a threat to Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana, the independent political couple from Amravati. “Do not dare to mess up with Matoshree. Will bury you 20ft under the ground,” threatened Raut while speaking at a Press Conference in Nagpur on Saturday. Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana had challenged to recite the Hanuman Chalisa in front of Shiv Sena Head Uddhav Thackeray’s house ‘Matoshree’ in Mumbai.

The Shiv Sena leader made many inciteful comments against the power couple who have taken up the loudspeaker movement in Maharashtra. “I am saying this on record. Will bury you 20ft below if you mess with Matoshree,” Sanjay Raut said. He alleged that the Hindutva of Ranas is riddled with poison. “This is not real Hindutva. What you are spreading is a poison of hatred. We will suppress such tactics,” Raut added.

The Shiv Sena firebrand mentioned that ‘The Bunty and Bubli’ of Amravati have arrived in Mumbai. “I applaud Shiv Sena workers for blocking them from leaving their house by parking ambulances in front of their residence. They have kept ambulances ready for any emergency to carry Bunty and Bubly to the hospital. This shows our Humanitarian approach”, Raut went on to add.

“If anyone tries to challenge Matoshree, they should keep materials for their last rights ready,” remarked Raut while speaking to the media. “The BJP is targeting us by firing from the shoulders of Rana couple acting as Shikhandi. They are bogus people taking the cause of Hindutva, while we are capable of recreating Mahabharat,” Raut said.

Speaking on Shivsena’s ‘Hindutva’, the leader said, “Our Hindutva is Gadadhari (with a mace) and not Ghantadhari (of temple bells). We will lift the mace to protect the religion the way we carried the hammer in Ayodhya in 1992.”

On Saturday, MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana were arrested by Mumbai police after Shiv Sena workers foiled their attempts to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of CM Uddhav Thackeray’s house Matoshree. When Navneet Rana announced her plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of Matoshri, Shiv Sena workers staged a counter-protest in front of her house. The duo later announced the decision to cancel the plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of the Maharashtra CM’s house in the wake of PM Modi’s visit to Mumbai today.