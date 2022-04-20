Bulldozers in Jahangirpuri: Gate of Masjid, Mazaar, razed before SC halts drive

Following the violence that occurred during the Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra on April 16, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday demolished many illegal encroachments on public space using bulldozers in the C Block of Jahangirpuri. However, within hours of the start of the demolition drive, the Supreme Court granted an injunction to maintain the status quo on the subject and halted the drive.

OpIndia reached the ground and had comprehensive coverage of the demolition drive to get a good understanding of the situation in the area. Upon reaching, we found that a part of the Masjid from which the stones and empty wine bottles were pelted on the Hanuman Jayanti was itself constructed by encroaching the road. The gate of the Masjid was constructed on the road by stretching an extension for almost 10 feet. The gate was demolished as a part of the demolition drive and so was a mazaar which was illegally built on the road.

The demolished gate of the Masjid.

In front of the mosque, there is also a liquor store, which is now closed. It should be noted that liquor bottles were also pelted during the Shobha Yatra, and there is a possibility of those bottles being supplied from the same shop.

The liquor shop.

Several houses had built extensions on the road, reducing a 30-feet wide road to a mere 10-feet narrow street. Those extensions were all destroyed by bulldozers when the local administration commenced the demolition drive earlier today. Along with this, numerous surrounding shops were demolished. The action was taken against only those sections of the houses and stores that were under encroachment of government land. The remaining parts have been left untouched. Bulldozers are still present in Jahangirpuri, however, they are not in operation at the moment.

Demolished illegal structures.

We also tried to speak with several of the persons whose unlawful properties were targeted by the action, but they refused to comment on the matter. The Muslim locals in the area were furious and enraged at the officials for the disciplinary action undertaken by the administration in the wake of the clashes on Hanuman Jayanti.

A Muslim man who appeared disappointed with the action said the roof above his shop, which had been pulled forward to beat the heat, had also been destroyed. ‘When will you get it built?’ we inquired, to which he answered that he did not know. At the same time, an elderly Muslim walked by, screaming, “Why are you fighting with the weak, fight with the strong?” He said this to the security personnel present on the spot.

Many senior officers are present in Jahangirpuri’s C block to maintain the uncertain calm in the aftermath of the Hanuman Jayanti clashes. Small temporary tents have been erected from which officials are monitoring the situation. Barricades have also been installed to prevent crowds from gathering at the place. Aside from Delhi Police, many units of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are also deployed in the area. According to officials, the demolition campaign was carried out by the NDMC, with Delhi Police on the site to maintain law and order.

Senior officials are present at the spot.

Angrily, a young Hindu man stated that whoever hurled the first stone on the Shobha Yatra is the worst human. At the same time, other people were spotted discussing brotherhood. Significantly, the demolition drive has brought to the fore the ubiquity of illegal encroachment sites in the region.

जहाँगीरपुरी में अतिक्रमण का स्तर बहुत बड़ा है। जो कार्रवाई हुई है, उससे कहीं बहुत अधिक होने की ज़रूरत है।



अब जब सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने रोक लगा दी है, लगता नहीं सरकारी जमीनों पर से अवैध कब्जे इतनी जल्दी हटेंगे।



तनाव का माहौल अब भी है। पुलिस बल बड़ी संख्या में तैनात हैं।@OpIndia_in pic.twitter.com/QEqhj4plg0 — Anupam K Singh (@anupamnawada) April 20, 2022

A large government park in the neighbourhood has been filled with scrap. The stink emanating from it is noisome and there’s no place to step inside the park. There were several e-rickshaws parked in the park, with no one claiming ownership.

The park is filled with scrap.

While on one side of the road we discovered illegally demolished parts of houses and stores, on the other side of the road we found a massive heap of scrap lying on the pavement. Anshar, one of the prime accused in the riots, is also a scrap dealer. Several cases of outraging women’s modesty, assault on police, running gambling rackets, and violating the Arms Act have been lodged on Anshar in the past.

The entire purpose of the campaign was to demolish the illegally constructed structures in the region. However, because the Supreme Court halted the destruction, a major part of the unlawful structure still remains in the locality. Dushyant Dave, a Supreme Court advocate, brought the matter to the attention of Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana. The Court said it will hear the matter tomorrow and ordered to maintain the status quo in the region.

The NMDC had requested over 400 personnel from the Delhi police to carry out the anti-encroachment drive in the Jahangirpuri area Tuesday evening.

On April 16, a Muslim mob attacked a Hindu procession celebrating Hanuman Jayanti with stones, bottles, and firearms in the area. So far, over two dozen people have been arrested in connection with the violence. As reported earlier by OpIndia, the region is a hotspot for unlawful encroachment and criminal activity.