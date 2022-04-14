Canadian Member of Parliament Jagmeet Singh, suspected by Indian intelligence agencies of sheltering pro-Khalistan elements, took to Twitter on Wednesday to spread false propaganda against the Indian government.

In a tweet, Jagmeet Singh claimed that he was concerned about the purported images, videos and alleged targeted threats of violence against Muslims in India.

Tweet by Jagmeet Singh

The pro-Khalistan Canadian lawmaker, known for propagating lies against India, demanded that the Modi government must stop stoking anti-Muslim sentiment.

“Human rights must be protected. Canada must play a strong role in working towards peace everywhere,” he claimed, calling for foreign intervention into India’s internal matters. Interestingly, the same Canada that he now calls upon to “restore human rights” was violating them recently while cracking down violently against truckers, who were protesting against COVID mandates peacefully.

Strangely, his tweet came days after a Muslim mob unleashed mayhem on the streets across the country by indulging in stone-pelting, arson and violence against Ram Navami processions, injuring several Hindu devotees.

Rather than condemning the acts committed by the Muslim mob, the anti-Indian propagandist has turned into not only whitewashing the crimes of Islamists but also spreading lies against the Indian government by claiming that it is deliberately targeting Muslims.

Jagmeet Singh – a known anti-Indian pro-Khalistani propagandist

Well, this is not the first time that Jagmeet Singh is meddling in India’s domestic affairs. Last year, the Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh was openly caught instigating Khalistani elements to create disturbance in India during the ‘farmer’ protests. The pro-Khalistani sympathiser was allegedly instrumental in funding farmer protests in India, culminating in the Republic Day riots. It was believed that he was behind Rihanna’s anti-Indian propaganda.

Jagmeet Singh, also known as Jimmy Dhaliwal, is currently serving as leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP) since 2017 and as a Member of Parliament since 2019.

Not just that, Jagmeet Singh is also under the radar of Indian Intelligence agencies for not only sheltering pro-Khalistani sympathisers in Canada but also for leading an anti-Indian movement more vociferously in the Americas, especially after the abrogation of Article 370.

According to a dossier prepared by the Indian intelligence officials in October 2019, Jagmeet Singh, the Leader of Canada’s second-largest party, remains a ”pro-Khalistani and a pro-Pakistani” ringleader in the country despite his deep Punjabi roots.

His family relatives have also been at the forefront of attacks against Indians, especially against the Indian diaspora in Canada. In March, Jagmeet Singh’s co-brother Jodhveer Dhaliwal was seen leading attacks against the Indian diaspora during the ‘Tiranga-Maple’ rally in Brampton. Several Indians were attacked by Dhaliwal and his goons for participating in the pro-Indian rally.

The anti-India propaganda of Jagmeet Singh does not end just there. Following the abrogation of Article 370 by the Narendra Modi government, Singh had even expressed his support for pro-Pakistan propaganda on Kashmir. He had made public statements against India and accused the country of human rights violations in the region.

Ironically, Jagmeet Singh, who is now speaking in support of Muslims over alleged atrocities committed against them by the Indian government, was actively denouncing the recently held anti-government truckers protest in Canada by falsely accusing them of “overthrowing the government”. The NDP leader had accused the protestors fighting against the Covid-19 mandates imposed by the Canadian government of ‘foreign interference’.

Unsurprisingly, a few months later, the pro-Khalisitani Canadian MP is now displaying his double standards by standing in support of rioters in India, who have unleashed violence against Hindus on the auspicious day of Ram Navami in more than six states, injuring many innocent people.