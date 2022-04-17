Taking advantage of the much-awaited celebrity wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, several condom brands have wished them on their wedding with cheesy social media posts. Alia and Ranbir have been together for years, and their wedding was not a close affair making it a trending topic on social media platforms.

Apart from fans, many brands took social media to congratulate the couple and condom brands were not behind. Wishing them a happy married life, popular condom brand Durex said in a post, “Dear Ranbir and Alia, Mehfil mein tere, hum na rahein jo, Fun toh nahi rahega.” (If we are not in the party, there will be no fun).

Another popular Condom brand Skore said, “Hey Rockstar, we know Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani, but remember us when she is Raazi.” Skore used the names of Ranbir and Alia’s movies for the creative wishes.

Manforce condoms published a post after the wedding in which they said though they missed the wedding, they come late in the ‘picture’. The post read, “We don’t attend weddings, we increase the fun later.”

KamaSutra condoms published a post on similar lines of Manforce and said, “We weren’t invited for the wedding. But we will definitely be there for the honeymoon.” They promoted their Honeymoon Surprise Pack with their post.

Ranbir’s former girlfriend Deepika Padukone had advised him to endorse condoms

In 2010, in an episode of Koffee with Karan show, Karan Johar had asked Deepika Padukone what advice she would give to Ranbir Kapoor, to which she replied, “Endorse a condom brand.” Earlier in the show, Deepika had said they broke up because he had cheated on her with someone. She said though he was a good friend, but he was never a good boyfriend. Deepika said she would have forgiven him, but it was not possible when it became a habit. She said, “One does forgive but then if it becomes a habit…then…”

Late Rishi Kapoor was furious with the comments made by Deepika and Sonam Kapoor during that show. In reply to a tabloid, he said, “Well, to put things in the right perspective, all I can say is that with both the girls, it is a case of sour grapes. All I will say to the girls is: instead of doing all this, concentrate on your careers. Why do you run shows that have so much gossip?” He further added Ranbir would never run anyone down as they did.