Chhatisgarh Congress MLA Prakash Nayak’s son, Ritik Nayak has been booked by the Raigarh Police for assaulting a constable and a truck driver in a police station. On Saturday, following a spat between the accused’s friends and a truck driver, the MLA’s son went on a rampage inside a Police station in Raigarh.

Ritik, the son of Congress MLA from Raigarh district Prakash Nayak was seen thrashing a truck driver at the Gajanandpuram colony area on Friday night. The truck driver named Mulayam Singh Yadav fled the spot and reached the police station to register a complaint. While Yadav was recording his statement with the Police, Ritik Nayak with his friend reached the police station and started assaulting the driver. Reportedly, when constable Laljeet Rathia tried to intervene, he too was attacked by Nayak and his friends.

While no arrests have been made so far, two separate cases have been registered against Ritik Nayak and his friends attracting various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The cases are registered under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 294 (obscene acts), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (common intention), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. A Police official while talking to the media said, “A dispute broke out between the truck driver, identified as Mulayam Yadav, and Ritik and his associates at Kotraroad bypass. Subsequently, Yadav fled the spot and reached the police station, and Ritik and his aides followed him there.”

Reacting to the incident after the news broke out in the media, Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said, “The state has seen that the police have the power to stop people from taking law into their hands. Be it Prakash Nayak’s son or Bhupesh Baghel’s father, no one is bigger than the law. The Police action was quick.”