In a shocking honour killing case, a Dalit man killed his own sister for marrying a Brahmin boy, and injured the boy and his family members by shooting at them. Angry over the Dalit girl’s love marriage with the boy another caste, the brother and his uncle entered the house of the Brahmin boy and shot the newly married couple and the boy’s family in Mainpuri on Tuesday 26th April 2022. After committing the crime, both of them fled from the spot. As soon as the incident was reported, the police rushed to the spot and admitted the newly-wed couple and the other family members to a hospital for treatment where the doctor declared the bride dead. The groom and his family members are currently undergoing treatment.

The deceased Dalit girl Komal Khatik. Image Source : Amar Ujala

The incident took place at Mohalla Bharatwal in the Kotwali area of Mainpuri. The Dalit girl Komal Khatik (age 22) had a love marriage in Aliganj with Brahmin boy Karan Goswami who lived in the nearby locality on 20th April 2022 with the consent of her mother and her maternal uncle who lives in Aliganj. Both of them were in love with each other for the last year. While Karan Goswami’s family members were ready for this marriage, Komal Khatik’s brother was against it.

After the marriage, Komal Khatik was staying in her in-laws’ home in Purohitana Mohalla. But suddenly on Tuesday, Komal Khatik’s brother, their uncle Dilip Karthikl and few other persons came to Komal’s in-laws’ house. They shot Komal and Karan Goswami as soon as they entered the house. When Karan Goswami’s family members came to the rescue, the accused attacked them with pistols and injured them, and after that they fled from the spot.

The injured mother-in-law of the deceased girl was admitted to the hospital. Image Source: Amar Ujala

Komal died on the spot and her husband Karan Goswamu, his mother Pinky, and brother Rocky were injured in the attack. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital. The police are on the lookout for the accused. After the incident of honor killing in Mohalla Bharatwal, the people in the locality are very shocked. At the time of the incident, people present in the nearby houses came out hearing gunshots. They were shocked to see the attackers running with pistols in their hands.

However, when the police reached the spot, no one came forward to say anything about the accused. A complaint has been lodged against four persons in the case on behalf of the deceased’s brother-in-law Rocky. The deceased’s brother Karan Khatik and uncles Dilip Khatik, Ravindra Khatik, and Sunny Khatik are the four accused in this case. Police are on the lookout for the accused.