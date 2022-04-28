Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo targeted the microblogging site’s latest owner Elon Musk over his tweet exposing the left-wing bias of Twitter’s head of legal, policy and trust, Vijaya Gadde.

On Wednesday, Twitter owner Elon Musk had put an infographic highlighting the left-wing bias of the Twitter platform and its policy head Vijaya Gadde. In his tweet, Musk had shared a meme of Vijaya Gadde’s interview with American podcaster Joe Rogan and Tim Pool, where she was confronted about Twitter’s left-wing bias and arbitrary action against right-wing and conservative accounts.

The Tesla CEO tweeted the image to imply that the corporation has a “left-wing bias”, prompted by Gadde.

This particular tweet had come after Elon Musk had slammed Twitter’s top lawyer Vijaya Gadde over the ‘incredibly inappropriate’ censorship of Hunter Biden’s laptop story. Musk was replying to a post where a report by Politico was shared claiming Gadde had cried during a virtual meeting with the policy and legal teams that she oversees.

Vijaya Gadde is the chief legal officer and general counsel of Twitter. She had reportedly played a vital role in terminating ex-President Donald Trump’s account on Twitter.

Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2022

Elon Musk criticised the decision the company made in 2020 to block a New York Post story about Hunter Biden to add that suspending the Twitter account of a major news organisation for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate.

In response, Dick Costolo, the former CEO of Twitter from 2010 to 2015, replied to Musk, “What’s going on? You’re making an executive at the company you just bought the target of harassment and threats.”

what’s going on? You’re making an executive at the company you just bought the target of harassment and threats. — dick costolo (@dickc) April 27, 2022

It is important to note that during Dick Costolo’s tenure as CEO of Twitter, the micro-blogging site had faced one of the most challenging times. The platform had lost to other competitors in market share during Costolo’s leadership and was also accused of promoting left-wing bias. His tenure is often said to be the most controversial phase of Twitter, such that the stock price went up on reports that he was on his way out. Ironically, Costolo is now preaching and attacking Musk over his tweets.

Musk was also quick to hit back. “What are you talking about?” he retorted, adding, “I’m just saying Twitter needs to be politically neutral.”

For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

“For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally,” Musk tweeted.

Recently, Twitter accepted Elon Musk‘s offer to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash. Since the announcement, the Leftists across the world have been showing signs of severe meltdown as they believe Musk’s thinking over “free speech” does not match with theirs.