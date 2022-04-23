The investigation by the Hubballi police into the recent mob violence by the Islamist mob has revealed a suspected link to Raza Academy, a radical Islamist outfit responsible for the 2012 Azad Maidan riots in Mumbai.

According to the reports, the Hubballi police investigation suspects the role of Raza Academy in the recent violence against police personnel in the city. More than 200 Muslim youths had attacked and pelted stones at the old Hubballi police station, a nearby temple, and a hospital over an alleged offensive tweet put by an individual.

The Hubbali police had arrested more than 120 people in connection with the violence and had suspected the role of an Islamic cleric for inciting violence against the police personnel. A provocative speech by a controversial Muslim cleric named Maulana Wasim outside the Old Hubballi police station had enraged the Muslim mob culminating in attacks against the police station in Hubballi on Saturday.

Maulana Wasim Mobalik, also an AIMIM leader, was seen standing atop the Hubballi police commissioner’s car outside Old Hubballi police station, making provocative speeches. After his inflammatory speech, large-scale violence happened in Hubballi. On Thursday, the police arrested Maulana Wasim Mobalik, who was on the run after the riots.

During his interrogation, the radical Islamist Maulana Wasim confessed that another accused in the case, Taufiq Mullah is a member of Raza Academy. Maulana Wasim also disclosed that he had formed a WhatsApp group and had incited the mob to attack the police. He also claimed that he was not expecting the attacks to intensify against the policemen.

Raza Academy was responsible for the Azad Maidan riots that took place in Mumbai in 2012, in which more than 40,000 Muslims had unleashed violence on the streets of Mumbai. The most shocking incident of the Azad Maidan Riots was the desecration of the Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial by the Muslim mobs.

Maulana Wasim also claimed that he did not know how such a large quantity of stones had arrived outside the Old Hubballi police station.

Police officials say the mob wanted to lynch them during the Hubballi riots

The Karnataka police, meanwhile, revealed on Thursday that the bloodthirsty mob had attempted to kill the policemen. In their complaint, police constables Anil Kandekar and Manjunath from Kasaba police station described how they narrowly escaped being lynched by the irate fanatics.

Earlier, the Hubballi police registered two cases against the Muslim mob in connection with the attacks on the police station in Hubballi based on a complaint filed by police inspector Jagdish.

In the complaint, the police inspector Jagdish also said that they were attacked and had to escape from the mob to save their lives. He also said that the enraged mob threatened to kill him and pelted stones at him and other police officials. Jagdish and his team were deployed to rescue the police personnel at the Old Hubballi police station, who were attacked by the mob.